blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi praises Xherdan Shaqiri's return to the Super League and heaps praise on the FCB bosses, who were able to bring the 32-year-old back at a "good age".

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Admir Mehmedi is delighted with Xherdan Shaqiri's Super League return.

The blue Sport expert praises FCB boss David Degen and sporting director Daniel Stucki for the transfer.

Mehmedi also believes that the Shaqiri transfer could be the biggest transfer in the history of the Super League. Show more

Shaqiri is playing for FC Basel again. The return of the Nati star to the Super League has caused quite a stir, an empty FCB fan store and a lot of confidence among FCB fans within a very short space of time.

Admir Mehmedi is also delighted. Even before Shaqiri's first appearance, his former national team colleague in the blue Sport studio was already convinced: "This is the biggest transfer in recent years, if not the biggest transfer in the history of the Super League."

The new blue Sport expert also has high praise for the FCB bosses who arranged Shaqiri's return. "You can pay FC Basel, David Degen and Daniel Stucki a huge compliment for managing to bring Xherdan back at a good age."

"Great for the whole of Swiss football"

Mehmedi is also pleased for the entire Swiss league that such a big transfer could be made. "It's great for the whole of Swiss football, all the fans and the whole league."

Shaqiri has "definitely" received other offers, Mehmedi is certain. "But he made a conscious decision to take this step." In any case, his former teammate in the Swiss national team is a very down-to-earth person, Mehmedi reveals.

"Xherdan is a very pleasant and very funny person. It's very, very nice that he hasn't changed over the years. I met him again recently after the European Championship and he's still the same Shaq he used to be."

