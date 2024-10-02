After the 0:1 against GC and the 0:5 defeat in Barcelona, YB legend and blue Sport expert Guillaume Hoarau fears that YB coach Patrick Rahmen's job is already at stake in Sunday's crisis duel in Basel.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you After champions YB's disastrous start to the league - 6 points from 8 games - and the 5-0 defeat in Barcelona, "Blick" raises the question of the coach ahead of the crisis duel in Basel, with the headline: "Is Rahmen's job on the line now?"

Former YB star and current blue Sport expert Guillaume Hoarau fears that this match could decide Patrick Rahmen's future, especially as the national team break is coming up afterwards.

Hoarau would not welcome it. He says: "Of course there are things that aren't good. But finding just one person to blame is absolutely not the solution for me." Show more

Barcelona sent YB home with a 5-0 defeat. The Bernese have no chance. Coach Patrick Rahmen was particularly annoyed by the goals conceded, three of which came from set-pieces. Shortly after the final whistle, he looks ahead in an interview with blue Sport. "Barcelona were simply an extremely strong opponent, and things will be different next Sunday. We now have five days and have to prepare ourselves optimally. Because it's clear: we absolutely have to show a reaction after last Saturday's game."

On Sunday, Rahmen and his team from Bern have to play in his home city of Basel, of all places. After last weekend's 0:1 against GC in the Wankdorf and the Barcelona defeat, they now face rivals FCB.

Rahmen: "It's not primarily about me"

After the horror start in the league with 6 points from 8 games and 11th place and the clear defeats in the premier class against Aston Villa (0:3) and Barcelona (0:5), the pressure on the champions and coach is great. "Blick" headlines: "Is Rahmen's job on the line now?" and asks the Basel man in Barcelona the same question. He replies: "It's clear that there is pressure. But I can live with that. It's not primarily about me, it's about getting out of there as quickly as possible. We know what we need to improve and are working on it. The team is alive - and that's what counts for me."

What does the great YB legend and current blue Sport expert Guillaume Hoarau think about the YB crisis and the coaching discussion?

Guillaume Hoarau, will the game in Basel be decisive for Patrick Rahmen?

Unfortunately. In view of Young Boys' current trend, I think this result could be decisive for his future. Especially because there will be a national team break after the game.

In your opinion, is Rahmen the culprit for the disastrous start?

If the results aren't right, you need someone to blame. Of course, it's easier to change the coach than to change an entire team or the entire management.

And what do you think?

It's not just one mistake when the results aren't right. It's a collective effort. Of course there are things that are not good. But for me, finding just one person to blame is absolutely not the solution. There's not just one problem at Young Boys today. But it's football, and in football things happen very, very quickly. So it's up to those responsible at YB to be intelligent and put their finger on the real problems.

The big chance for YB? FC Basel will not exactly arrive at St. Jakob-Park with a broad chest. The last three games against Lucerne (0:1), FCZ (0:2) and Sion (1:1) have resulted in just 1 point.

FCB versus YB, the top match of the last decade, is now a crisis duel. No less exciting, no less decisive.