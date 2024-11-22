Smilla Vallotto (center) shows a strong game in the 2-1 defeat against ManCity. Picture: Imago

Lia Wälti celebrates a landmark win with Arsenal against Juventus Turin with Viola Calligaris and bench player Alisha Lehmann. Smilla Vallotto loses with Hammarby against ManCity despite a strong performance.

Patrick Lämmle

Wälti celebrates landmark win with Arsenal

One week after the 4-0 away win in Turin, Arsenal also win the groundbreaking second leg against Juventus. Lia Wälti and Co. celebrated a 1-0 victory in front of almost 9,000 fans braving the cold at the Emirates Stadium. As usual, the 31-year-old national team captain provided stability in central midfield and distributed the ball in the style of Granit Xhaka. The winning goal was scored by Sweden's Lina Hurtig, who created a lot of danger and converted her third top chance in the 89th minute. However, the Norwegian goalscorer Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum was unable to convert the best attack of the game into a goal.

At Juventus, Viola Calligaris played in central defense, while Alisha Lehmann, as so often in big games, was left on the substitutes' bench. At the weekend, the 25-year-old striker was once again allowed to play in the disappointing 2:2 draw against relegation candidates Sassuolo in the league - Lehmann scored one goal, but also missed a hundred percent chance.

League leaders Bayern Munich, on the other hand, unexpectedly dropped points at previously point-less Vålerenga. The Germans failed to get going in Oslo and only drew 1-1.

Group C table and highlights

Group C: Table after matchday 4 Bayern Munich: 10 points - goal difference: 11:3

Arsenal : 9 points - goal difference: 11:6

Juventus Turin: 6 points - goal difference: 1:7

Vålerenga Oslo: 1 point - goal difference: 2:9

Schertenleib in action in Barcelona gala

On matchday 1, Barcelona lost 2-0 away at Manchester City - a rare occurrence, as the Catalans never actually lose. Last season, they stormed to the Champions League title without defeat (1 draw). In the league, the champions of the last five seasons lead the table with 10 wins from 10 games and a goal difference of 47:5. Barcelona have only dropped points in six games in the league since 2019 (2 defeats, 4 draws).

Sydney Schertenleib makes another appearance for FC Barcelona. (archive) Picture: Imago

After the slip-up against ManCity, Barça's pride-hurt stars know no mercy with the opposition: 9-0 win against Hammarby, 7-0 win against St.Pölten and 4-1 on Thursday, again against St.Pölten. And this amazing club also has a 17-year-old Swiss player, Sydney Schertenleib. On Thursday, she was substituted in the 65th minute for Alexis Putellas, who has already won everything there is to win in her career, including the Women's World Player of the Year award. For St. Pölten, Ella Touon (2 international caps) was substituted at the break with the score at 0:3.

In the other Group C match, Hammarby IF lost 2-1 to Manchester City. Smilla Vallotto started for the top Swedish club and had a really strong game, setting up two top chances and keeping a share of the goal with a small but subtle - and above all unpunished - push. The 20-year-old international was only substituted shortly before the end.

Hammarby had a clear advantage in chances, but still lost because Man City's 27-year-old superstar Khadija Shaw scored twice. Some of the opponents look like schoolgirls next to the 1.80-meter-tall Jamaican and Shaw can make the difference in every game with her powerful shooting. Shaw has been a professional footballer since the 2018/19 season and only in the 2020/21 season did she average less than one goal per game. However, even then it was 23 goals in 27 games ...

Group C table and highlights

Group D: Table after matchday 4 Manchester City: 12 points - goal difference: 9:3

Barcelona: 9 points - goal difference: 20:3

Hammarby IF: 3 points - Goal difference: 3:13

St. Pölten: 0 points - Goal difference: 3:16

Match report and tables for groups A and B

Group A: Table after matchday 4 Olympique Lyon: 12 points - Goal difference: 12:1

AS Roma: 6 points - goal difference: 8:8

Wolfsburg: 6 points - goal difference: 10:3

Galatasaray Istanbul: 0 points - Goal difference: 1:19