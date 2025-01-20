Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of Swiss professional women's footballers abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home.

When does the second half of the season begin? 🇨🇭 Switzerland: February 2

🇩🇪 Germany: January 26 (catch-up matches) / January 31

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England: January 8 (FA Cup) / January 17 (league)

🇮🇹 Italy: January 6 (Roma win Super Cup) / January 11 (League)

🇪🇸 Spain: January 5

🇫🇷 France: January 7

🇳🇱 Netherlands: January 18

🇸🇪 Sweden: March 1 (Cup) / March 23 (League)

🇦🇹 Austria: February 8 (Cup) / February 9 (supplementary match) / February 15 (league)

🇺🇲 USA: Preparation camps from January 15 / March 14 (league)

👑 Champions League: March 18/19 (quarter-final first legs) Show more

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Arsenal make a brilliant start to the second half of the season with a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, while ManCity lose the derby against ManUtd and the Gunners move up to second place. Lia Wätli, who spoke to blue Sport about her goals before the start of the second half of the season ("This year will probably be the icing on the cake of my career"), is substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 3-0. After last year came to a dramatic end, she is now back on the pitch.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Nati defender Luana Bühler can also look back on a successful start to the second half of the season. She used the winter break to fully recover and fight her way back into the starting eleven. In the 1-0 win against Leicester, she played the full distance after only playing 45 minutes in the four games before the turn of the year.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel is in the starting eleven against leaders Chelsea, but hardly sees any action. West Ham lose 5-0 to the champions of the past five seasons. Piubel was substituted in the 78th minute with the score at 4-0.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz played 25 minutes in the 9-0 FA Cup win over Bristol Rovers on January 12 and played the full distance against Everton (1-1) in the Championship last Friday. In the 31st minute, she crosses the ball to the middle and finds England international Rachel Daly, who nods in to make it 1-0.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Alayah Pilgrim is on the bench for the 3-1 win against Juventus. The 21-year-old will have to wait for her first appearance since November 3, 2024.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

Eseosa Aigbogun will also not feature for Roma, who are ranked in 3rd place. The 31-year-old has not yet progressed beyond the role of a substitute after her long injury layoff.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris shone with an assist in the 3-1 win over Lazio in the Cup during the week, but she was not in the squad against AS Roma. She apparently missed the game due to a rib contusion.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann made her first start since November 17 in the cup against Lazio Roma during the week, but did not make the most of her opportunity. She was substituted in the 68th minute with the score at 1:1. Danish international Amalie Vangsgaard came on for Lehmann and promptly scored to make it 2-1. Shortly afterwards, Calligaris set up the goal to make the final score 3:1. Lehmann was left on the bench for the 3-1 defeat in the top match against AS Roma on Sunday.

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Géraldine Reuteler won the women's national player of the year award for the first time in January. The 25-year-old is a key player in midfield both at top club Eintracht Frankfurt and in the national team.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Nadine Riesen starts the second half of the season on January 31. After the preliminary round, Frankfurt lead the table ahead of Bayern Munich, who are level on points, and one point ahead of Wolfsburg.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

The No. 2 team in the Bundesliga is in mid-table, with the relegation places about as far away as the European places.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

The 25-year-old will do everything in her power to earn a regular place in the second half of the season, otherwise her dream of playing in the European Championship at home could be shattered.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Leipzig have two more points than Werder Bremen. The national team's number 1 will probably finish the season in mid-table. Leipzig has already been eliminated from the Cup.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

The 25-year-old was repeatedly thwarted by injuries in the previous round. She then returned to action in the last few games before the winter break. In the second half of the season, she wants to get plenty of minutes so that she can also take part in the European Championship at home.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

In December, Andrade injured his ankle and will apparently be out for months. A bitter setback, also with regard to the European Championship.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg start the second half of the season on January 26, when they make up for the first round match against Bayer Leverkusen. Stierli was an undisputed regular in the first half of the season.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

Egli celebrates her 18th birthday on December 11. She is still a long way from being a regular at Freiburg.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

"High five & cheers that this not-so-easy year is over!" This is how Fölmli introduces an Instagram post at the end of December. In fact, the 22-year-old has been the unlucky one in recent years. After two cruciate ligament ruptures in a row, she was supposed to return in the second half of the season. If she finds her old form, she could also become an issue for the national team.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Alena Bienz is fighting relegation with Cologne.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Potsdam picked up just one point in the preliminary round and are the number one relegation candidate. The 19-year-old was a regular in the previous round.

Turbine Potsdam Flavia Lüscher

The 21-year-old Flavia Lüscher also gets her minutes at the bottom of the table. However, she is currently not an issue for the national team.

St. Pölten Ella Touon

She is preparing for the second half of the season with St. Pölten, which begins on February 9, with the first test match scheduled for January 25. St. Pölten lead the table after 13 rounds with a two-point advantage over Austria Vienna.

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

17-year-old Sydney Schertenleib gives her team the lead in the 74th minute against Getafe (1:1) at the weekend. However, she does not play for the professionals, but for Barcelona B. This is not tantamount to a demotion, as that was the original plan: Schertenleib is to be carefully introduced to the senior team.

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven win 4-0 against bottom club Excelsior and defend their lead in the table ahead of Ajax Amsterdam, who are level on points. Xhemaili played through but failed to score.

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Things don't get serious again in Sweden until March. So when the first international matches come around in February, she won't have any competitive games under her belt. Certainly not an advantage for the 20-year-old, who provided six assists in six games in the European Championship qualifiers. She also shone as an assist provider against Australia and France. She would certainly have deserved the title of Swiss Footballer of the Year, but she was not even in the running for it.

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

On the bench in the first game of the second half of the season against leaders Lyon (0:2), Terchoun was substituted against Strasbourg last weekend immediately after the 1:0 in the 77th minute. The result remains the same.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The championship in the USA doesn't start until March, but preparations are already underway. She was able to fully recharge her batteries, she revealed in an interview with SRF last week. She doesn't see the late start to the championship as a disadvantage. For the players from Europe, the European Championship takes place at the end of the season, whereas for her it is right in the middle, which is why she hopes to be in full swing. In any case, she has great ambitions for the European Championships at home.

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Ramona Bachmann will meet her new coach, Fabrice Gautrat, on her return to the States. He is expected to help Houston Dash move forward after a disappointing season.

Northwestern Wildcats Anna Caterina Regazzoni

The 21-year-old is also still on winter break.

