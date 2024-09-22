The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest "We don't even have to drink ourselves into a good mood," jokes original Bayern player Thomas Müller the day after the 5:0 win in the Bundesliga at SV Werder Bremen before heading to the Käfer tent. Image: Keystone Coach Vincent Kompany had already allowed one or two drinks before the successful Bremen trip. And he also sets a "good example". Image: Keystone And the coach is already practising what it feels like to wave to the Bayern fans from a balcony. Could still be very valuable at the end of the season ... Image: Keystone Konrad Laimer has his wife Ines-Sarah in tow. Image: Imago Harry Kane still has to earn his beer and hand out autographs. Image: Keystone Bayern's star striker is at the start with his wife Katie Goodall. Image: Keystone After his "hard work" is done, the goal machine also gets a welcome cool-down. Image: Keystone Whether Alphonso Davies' future lies in Munich remains to be seen. But all that matters is the present. And that's where the Canadian seems to feel at home. Image: Keystone Joshua Kimmich (left) and Eric Dier are slowly but surely getting into the mood. Image: Keystone Honorary President Uli Hoeness is also not averse to a beer on Sunday afternoon. Image: Imago As every year, the Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. This year, they really deserve it, as they have made a dream start both in the league and in the Champions League. Image: Keystone Joshua Kimmich, accompanied by his wife Lina, leads his teammates behind him unerringly to the right place. Image: Keystone Max Eberl, Chief Sports Officer of FC Bayern Munich, and his wife Natascha Fruscella. Image: Keystone Harry Kane (left) and Konrad Laimer are visibly at ease. Image: Keystone The Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest "We don't even have to drink ourselves into a good mood," jokes original Bayern player Thomas Müller the day after the 5:0 win in the Bundesliga at SV Werder Bremen before heading to the Käfer tent. Image: Keystone Coach Vincent Kompany had already allowed one or two drinks before the successful Bremen trip. And he also sets a "good example". Image: Keystone And the coach is already practising what it feels like to wave to the Bayern fans from a balcony. Could still be very valuable at the end of the season ... Image: Keystone Konrad Laimer has his wife Ines-Sarah in tow. Image: Imago Harry Kane still has to earn his beer and hand out autographs. Image: Keystone Bayern's star striker is at the start with his wife Katie Goodall. Image: Keystone After his "hard work" is done, the goal machine also gets a welcome cool-down. Image: Keystone Whether Alphonso Davies' future lies in Munich remains to be seen. But all that matters is the present. And that's where the Canadian seems to feel at home. Image: Keystone Joshua Kimmich (left) and Eric Dier are slowly but surely getting into the mood. Image: Keystone Honorary President Uli Hoeness is also not averse to a beer on Sunday afternoon. Image: Imago As every year, the Bayern stars visit the Oktoberfest. This year, they really deserve it, as they have made a dream start both in the league and in the Champions League. Image: Keystone Joshua Kimmich, accompanied by his wife Lina, leads his teammates behind him unerringly to the right place. Image: Keystone Max Eberl, Chief Sports Officer of FC Bayern Munich, and his wife Natascha Fruscella. Image: Keystone Harry Kane (left) and Konrad Laimer are visibly at ease. Image: Keystone

The Bayern stars and coach Kompany celebrate in high spirits at the Oktoberfest. At the next Munich goal gala in Bremen, one player stands out in particular. Now everyone is hot for the champions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bayern stars have well and truly earned their visit to the Oktoberfest after their brilliant performances.

"We don't even have to drink ourselves into a good mood," joked original Bayern player Thomas Müller the day after the 5-0 Bundesliga win over SV Werder Bremen before heading to the Käfer tent.

"That's tradition, and you have to accept tradition," said unbeaten coach Vincent Kompany.

The 22-year-old summer signing Michael Olise, who has already scored five goals and set up three more in his first six games for Bayern, earned particular praise. Show more

At the end of their magnificent 20-goal week, the Bayern professionals around new star striker Michael Olise were able to toast their dream start under new coach Vincent Kompany in lederhosen and Haferl shoes at the Oktoberfest. Not only is the beer flowing again under a white and blue sky in Munich, but the ball is also running smoothly again at the record champions after the frustrating, title-less previous season.

"We don't even have to drink ourselves into a good mood," joked the original Bavarian Thomas Müller the day after the 5:0 in the Bundesliga at SV Werder Bremen before heading to the Käfer tent. The 35-year-old spoke of "a brilliant week" with further victories in Kiel (6:1) and at the start of the Champions League with a 9:2 record against Dinamo Zagreb.

Kompany had already allowed a pint or two before the successful Bremen trip. "Vincent released the beer. In this respect, everyone has to decide for themselves," said CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen on the extent of the players' beer consumption. Kompany was close to the people at his Wiesn premiere as Bayern coach. The Belgian signed autographs, took smiling selfies and even waved to the fans from the gallery. "It's tradition, and you have to accept tradition," said the unbeaten coach, explaining that a visit to the Oktoberfest in Munich also includes a pint of beer.

After the impressively dominant performance at former title rivals SV Werder, the new Bayern coach could be all the more patronizing. "Bremen is always a dangerous game, but the boys did a great job," said the Belgian, who has shaped the Bayern team's play in a short space of time. After the brief Thomas Tuchel era, the record champions are back to playing with joy instead of tactics.

In the best of moods at the Oktoberfest

"I haven't worn my lederhosen for a long time. After a win like that, of course you like to wear them and you can also drink a beer or two," said sporting director Max Eberl, who celebrated his 51st birthday on Saturday and therefore still had reason to toast on Sunday.

The fact that Bayern got in the mood for Oktoberfest with their third goal gala in a row had a lot to do with Olise. The 53-million-euro man from Cyrstal Palace put in his strongest performance in a Munich shirt to date, almost single-handedly destroying a hopelessly overstretched Bremen side with two goals and two assists.

Special praise from Kane for Olise

There was special praise for this from top scorer Harry Kane. "Michael was a constant threat," Kane said of the 22-year-old right-back. "First and foremost, he's a really good player. He's also a top lad. He's enjoying being in Munich," Kane said of the France international.

With his speed and dribbling, Olise repeatedly posed huge problems for Bremen. "He has a great mentality, always wants to improve, always wants more goals and assists. That's a great attitude. Because you have to be hungry to develop. And that's exactly what he is," said Kane, praising the London-born Olise.

First comparisons with Arjen Robben

After his gala performance, some already wanted to compare the Frenchman with Dutchman Arjen Robben, who shone at Bayern for ten years from 2009 to 2019. "That's a big comparison, there's still a long way to go. Robben was one of the best in the world in his position," Kane said of the comparison. "But Michael is enjoying his football, enjoying his time in Munich. He was fantastic today."

Kompany and Eberl agreed. However, those responsible focused less on the Frenchman's offensive spectacle and more on one action in defense. "He helped us to keep a clean sheet," said Kompany about a scene in the second half. "When Bremen then played their way through once, Michael Olise cleared the ball in his own penalty area - that's Bayern Munich!" enthused Eberl.

Bayern ready for Bayer

Kompany, however, immediately took the new shooting star to task again. "He's a very talented player. He couldn't have started much better, but he has to keep going," said the Belgian, who, however, sees no danger of Olise taking off. "I don't have the feeling that he feels any pressure. He's a boy who enjoys football."

He can prove that again next weekend in the top match against Bayer Leverkusen. "Leverkusen are the reigning German champions and have outstanding quality. That will be the first real yardstick," said Eberl. "We are looking forward to it." Bayern boss Dreesen added on Sunday: "Of course, this is a game we're all looking forward to. We've gained strength and self-confidence from the last few games. And then we'll see who's better."

Impressions from Bayern's Oktoberfest party

