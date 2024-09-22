In Xherdan Shaqiri's starting debut, FC Basel conceded a 2-0 defeat at home to a strong FC Zurich, who are top of the table after winning the classic. Comments on the game.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- FC Basel were beaten 2-0 in the classic match against Zurich in front of their home crowd.
- Xherdan Shaqiri was in the FCB starting eleven for the first time since his return from the USA, but remained pale throughout the match and said after the game: "It hurts to lose against FCZ."
- The mood of the Zurich team was completely different. "The joy is huge," admitted Mirlind Kryeziu after the final whistle.