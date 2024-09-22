  1. Residential Customers
"It hurts a lot" What Shaqiri, Xhaka and Celestini had to say about FCB's defeat in the classic

Luca Betschart

22.9.2024

In Xherdan Shaqiri's starting debut, FC Basel conceded a 2-0 defeat at home to a strong FC Zurich, who are top of the table after winning the classic. Comments on the game.

22.09.2024, 07:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Basel were beaten 2-0 in the classic match against Zurich in front of their home crowd.
  • Xherdan Shaqiri was in the FCB starting eleven for the first time since his return from the USA, but remained pale throughout the match and said after the game: "It hurts to lose against FCZ."
  • The mood of the Zurich team was completely different. "The joy is huge," admitted Mirlind Kryeziu after the final whistle.
Show more
Shaqiri remains pale. FCZ wins classic in Basel and takes the lead

Shaqiri remains paleFCZ wins classic in Basel and takes the lead

Xherdan Shaqiri: "Losing to FCZ is very painful"

Taulant Xhaka: "My 400th FCB game fills me with honor and pride"

Fabio Celestini: "Zurich were better than us in the details"

Ricardo Moniz: "Individual class was the deciding factor"

Mirlind Kryeziu: "We came to Basel to win"

Juan José Perea: "The whole team works very hard every week"

The highlights of the game

