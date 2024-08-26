FC Basel secure an unchallenged 2-0 win against Yverdon and their third league victory in a row. In the Super League studio, however, everyone agrees that Bradley Fink's second goal was not legal.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Xherdan Shaqiri's return, FC Basel beat Yverdon easily in front of a home crowd and confirmed their upward trend.

However, the second goal by Bradley Fink is controversial. Both blue Sport experts Admir Mehmedi and Rolf Fringer, as well as referee expert Pascal Erlachner, thought the goal should not have counted. Show more

FC Basel put in a convincing performance on the fifth Super League matchday, beating Yverdon with ease and confirming their recent upward trend. However, Bradley Fink's goal to make the final score 2:0 triggers discussions. In the Super League studio, experts Admir Mehmedi and Rolf Fringer are of the same opinion: the goal should not have counted because Basel's Leo Leroy committed a foul on Yverdon's Ake in the build-up.

Refereeing expert Pascal Erlachner sees it the same way: "For me, that's a foul. Negligent from the FCB player, from Leroy. He loses the ball first and then throws his opponent Ake off balance. He doesn't play the ball first, but hits it with his left leg. Then there's a counter-attack and a goal."

Erlachner would therefore have liked a whistle or VAR intervention. But both the whistle from referee Lukas Fähndrich and the VAR remain silent. "To sum up, you can say that the referee didn't want to be the party crasher," joked Fringer, adding: "He was sympathetic towards Basel - without that being the deciding factor in the match."

