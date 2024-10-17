For the vast majority of blue News readers, one thing is clear: the Nati were robbed of a goal against Denmark. The list of controversial decisions against Switzerland in this year's Nations League is getting longer and longer.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the fourth group game in the Nations League, Switzerland are still waiting for their first full victory. This is also due to controversial refereeing decisions.

The Nati were denied a goal twice because the corner kick was supposed to have been behind the baseline. For around 85 blue News readers, it is clear that at least Amdouni's goal against Denmark on Tuesday should have counted.

But that's not all. blue Sport lists the controversial decisions against the Nati in the four Nations League games so far. Show more

For around 85 percent of blue News readers, the case is now clear: Zeki Amdouni's goal against Denmark in the 74th minute should have counted. Switzerland would have gone into the final phase with a lead, possibly brought home their first win and would still be in the running for the quarter-finals. Would have, would have, bicycle chain.

Of course, the current situation in the table is by no means solely down to refereeing decisions. And yet it is striking how much bad luck Murat Yakin and his team have suffered in the four Nations League games so far.

Who knows where the national team would be if the following controversial decisions in the games against Spain and Denmark had gone in their favor.

The double goal theft?

For Amdouni and his team-mates, the disallowed goal against Denmark is a case of déjà vu. In the home game against Spain, Amdouni put the ball in the net after a corner kick, but the referees saw the ball behind the baseline when it crossed and disallowed the goal. As there is no goal-line technology, the VAR's hands are tied.

Kobel's (too) late save

It was a completely different story on the other side. In the 4th minute, Gregor Kobel saves a header from Spain striker Joselu in extremis. However, the Spaniards complained that the Swiss keeper's save came too late and that the ball was already behind the line. The referees agree and award the goal - and the VAR remains mute for well-known reasons.

A denied penalty?

Three minutes after the controversial Joselu goal, Becir Omeragic scores the supposed equalizer. Because Remo Freuler touched the ball with his hand as the goal was being scored, the VAR intervened this time. The goal does not count for understandable reasons. But shortly before the break, the ball bounces into Spain's Lamine Yamal's hand in his own penalty area. Despite fierce protests from Switzerland, no penalty is awarded.

Red card instead of a free kick?

After the opening game in Denmark, the national team already had a gripe with the referee. "There's no need to discuss the red card. It's a huge scandal for me," said captain Granit Xhaka after the final whistle. Shortly after the break, referee Sieber decides to award a penalty after an alleged foul by Nico Elvedi. "The Danish player clutches Elvedi's arm. As a result, he brings Elvedi down. For me, that would be a free kick for Switzerland," says referee expert Pascal Erlachner.

And indeed, this time the VAR intervenes. After Siebert is called in front of the screen, he reverses his decision. However, the referee does not award a free kick to Switzerland, but instead gives a free kick to Denmark and sends Elvedi off with a straight red card. "A wrong decision," says Erlachner.

