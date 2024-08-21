YB must get heavyweight Galatasaray out of the way on their way to the top flight. How will the champions achieve this? blue Sport spoke to Patrick Rahmen and David von Ballmoos.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The opponent is a tough one," says Patrick Rahmen ahead of the clash against Galatasaray in the Champions League play-offs (live on blue Sport from 8.30pm on Wednesday).

Rahmen believes they can make it into the top flight. They will approach the game with a broad chest.

David von Ballmoos wants the spark from the team to spread immediately to the fans. The keeper is certain: "With the fans behind them, YB can put themselves in a good starting position. Show more

The Young Boys have to overcome one hurdle to reach the Champions League. But this hurdle is a particularly high one. The Swiss champions will face Turkish champions Galatasaray in the play-offs.

"The opponent is a tough one," says Patrick Rahmen ahead of the first leg in Bern on blue Sport. The YB coach is aware: "We're not the favorites. That's not necessarily a bad thing for us at the moment."

YB have had a poor start in the league. Two points from five games, although according to Rahmen "a clear upward trend" could be seen in the last two championship games. The playoffs are now about leaving the championship out of the equation. "It's a different competition, there are two games, the opponent is the favorite - it's a completely different situation for us going into this game."

The spark should spread to the fans

And how will YB go into this game? "With a broad chest," says Rahmen. YB keeper David von Ballmoos wants to inspire the fans right from the start. "Our fans will be a big argument. We as a team have the responsibility to get the spark going," says von Ballmoos. He wants to light a fire in the Wankdorf with his ten front men.

YB know how to approach play-off duels. Last season, the Bernese defeated Maccabi Haifa. Last year's experience would help. But von Ballmoos says: "The starting position is different this year. We've been given a tough draw."

Rahmen believes in qualifying: "Absolutely possible"

Although the Turks are the favorites, Rahmen believes they have a chance. "We will have our chances. It will take two top performances."

YB will make their first attempt at the Champions League on Wednesday evening at 9pm. Can YB overcome the Galatasaray hurdle? "It's absolutely possible," says Rahmen. The club has proven in recent years that it can reach the top flight. The Bernese want to go into the game with this awareness.

