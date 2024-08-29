The entry into the Champions League is not only a blessing for YB from a financial point of view. The Bernese club also reached a milestone in terms of prestige, overtaking FC Basel in the UEFA rankings.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB have beaten Galatasaray Istanbul in the Champions League play-offs and are through to the league phase.

With the victories against Galatasaray, the Bernese have already been able to collect a lot of points and overtake FC Basel in the UEFA five-year ranking.

In the new Champions League mode, YB can also have hopes of reaching the knockout phase. The Bernese would have to leave 12 out of 36 teams behind them.

You can find out who YB will face in the Champions League on Thursday from 6.00 pm in the live ticker on blue News or on TV on blue Zoom. Show more

Young Boys' cash registers are ringing with the achievement of the Champions League. YB will receive 18.6 million euros as a starting bonus alone. In the new league phase, the Bernese will then have the opportunity to earn eight points bonuses: 2.1 million euros for a win, 700,000 euros for a draw. With ranking bonuses, value bonuses and ticket revenue, YB will probably receive a total of more than 40 million euros.

In addition, YB can also look forward to a jump in the UEFA five-year ranking. In the updated club rankings, the club from Bern is now in 53rd place - one place ahead of FC Basel.

For the first time ever, the Bernese have overtaken Basel on the international stage. FCB had been Switzerland's undisputed number one in the UEFA rankings since 2004 thanks to its success in the European Cup, before that it was record champions GC. Now YB - champions six times in the last seven years - holds this status. Although the Young Boys are at the bottom of the Super League table with just two points after the fifth matchday.

YB hopes for feasible opponents

As the season progresses, YB can continue to collect points in the top flight, while FCB have missed out on European business and now have to watch on TV. This will not be easy for the Swiss champions in the Champions League. However, the play-off duel against Galatasaray showed that YB has nothing to hide.

In the new Champions League mode, there are no longer groups, but a league with a ranking list. 24 of the 36 teams reach the knockout phase. YB can certainly hope to progress. In the draw on Thursday (18:00, live on blue Zoom), the Young Boys are likely to be drawn against at least one or two opponents who are weaker on paper than Galatasaray.

The Champions League draw pots Pot 1: Real Madrid, Manchester City, FC Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Liverpool, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, FC Barcelona

Pot 2: Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta Bergamo, Juventus Turin, Benfica Lisbon, FC Arsenal, FC Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan

Pot 3: Feyenoord Rotterdam, Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Celtic Glasgow, FC Salzburg, BSC Young Boys , Dinamo Zagreb, Lille OSC, Red Star Belgrade

Pot 4: VfB Stuttgart, AS Monaco, Aston Villa, FC Bologna, FC Girona, Sturm Graz, Stade Brest, Sparta Prague, Slovan Bratislava Show more