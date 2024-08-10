The Young Boys start their next attempt to finally arrive in this new season in Yverdon Keystone

Time is of the essence for Young Boys. On Saturday evening, the Bernese must finally find their winning form in their fifth Super League game of the season.

The champions have used the last few days to make small adjustments. The weakening defense was strengthened, the coaching team was supplemented with the return of Matteo Vanetta and clarity was created in the goalkeeping position with the transfer of Anthony Racioppi to England.

On the right track

Step by step, Young Boys are looking to get everything in order. In terms of play, the team provided a small ray of hope last weekend when it picked up its first point against FC Zurich and, above all, reminded us of the champions at times. "We're on the right track," says coach Patrick Rahmen with conviction. They know what needs to be done and in which areas they need to improve. "Now we have to get three points in Yverdon."

The opportunity seems good for YB. Yverdon also have just one point after three games. The offense in particular seems weaker than last season without the Super League top scorer Kevin Carlos, who was transferred to Besiktas Istanbul.

Basel want to go one better in Geneva

FC Basel, who lost their first two games of the season for the first time in Super League history, will be looking for the confirmation they so often lacked last season after their impressive escape at Grasshoppers (0:3) in the last round. To do so, Fabio Celestini's team must win at Servette on Sunday.

The other Super League clubs who played in the European Cup this week alongside Servette also play on Sunday. They have all made a strong start to the championship. Lugano are aiming for their fourth win in four games at home against Lucerne, Zurich, who are also still unbeaten, welcome Lausanne-Sport and their coach Ludovic Magnin, who is well known at FCZ, and St. Gallen want to confirm their excellent form at home against Grasshoppers, who are still winless.

