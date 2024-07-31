  1. Residential Customers
Dislocated shoulder Judoka cheers himself to hospital after medal

Martin Abgottspon

31.7.2024

Adil Osmanov struggles through the competition with a damaged shoulder and fulfills a dream with bronze.
Imago

In pain, Adil Osmanov fights his way to bronze in Paris. However, the subsequent jubilation is so intense that the Moldovan now has to undergo an operation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Moldovan judoka Adil Osmanov sensationally wins bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris despite an injured shoulder.
  • While celebrating after his victory against Italy's Manuel Lombardo, Osmanov dislocated his already injured shoulder.
  • Despite the pain, Osmanov took part in the award ceremony and will now have to undergo an operation.
Moldovan judoka Adil Osmanov sensationally won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris despite an injured shoulder. The 24-year-old won the duel for third place in the weight class up to 73 kilograms against the Italian Manuel Lombardo.

The joy at his success was immense. Osmanov leapt across the mat, shouted his relief through the hall and prepared for the formal bow to his opponent.

But then came the shock: during the live broadcast, the audience was initially left in the dark as the defeated Italian was shown in close-up. Slow-motion footage revealed what had happened a little later. While celebrating, Osmanov swung his right arm through with the winning fist, which led to a dislocation of his already injured shoulder.

The happy medal winner gritted his teeth for the award ceremony. He then went to hospital, where he will have to undergo surgery in the next few days.

In thoughts of his deceased father

Osmanov had already been diagnosed with a shoulder injury before the Olympic Games. However, he had decided not to have a quick operation so as not to have to give up his Olympic dream.

"It was very difficult, and I also felt bad during the warm-up," said Osmanov in an interview later on. Nevertheless, the joy now prevails, also because the thought of his deceased father gave him additional energy: "Retiring was not an option."

