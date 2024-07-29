Scandals and scandals at the Olympics Religious allusions, sexist comments and a strip club rip-off

China's Zhang Yufei wins a bronze medal that has a bitter aftertaste.

It's not just the battles for the medals at the Olympic Games in Paris that are causing a stir, but also scandals and scandals.

Patrick Lämmle

Allusions to the Last Supper

Allusions to the Last Supper at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris have angered Christians around the world. The IOC has now explained and apologized.

TV presenter suspended after opening ceremony

After the opening ceremony, Polish broadcaster Telewizja Polska suspended presenter Przemysław Babiarz, who is well-known in his home country, for his "scandalous words". The presenter commented on the song "Imagine": "A world without heaven, nations and religions. This vision of peace that should apply to all people. Unfortunately, that is a vision of communism." He mocked the unofficial Olympic anthem at the Winter Games two years ago and was admonished.

And yet another commentator is out

The British TV channel Eurosport has also removed a commentator from the Olympics because of a sexist slogan. After the Australian 4x100-meter women's swimming relay team won Olympic gold for the fourth time in a row, Bob Ballard commented before the medal ceremony: "They're getting ready. You know how women are ... they hang around and put on make-up."

Co-commentator Lizzie Simmonds describes the comment in the live broadcast as "outrageous", which Ballard can only laugh at. But he can no longer laugh, as he is removed from the commentary list with immediate effect, the broadcaster wrote in a statement. "During Eurosport's coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment."

Setting women's sports back. Bob Ballard:



(video from:thelifeoflyds - TikTok) pic.twitter.com/6SABGUTpfc — A Gooners View (@AGoonersThought) July 29, 2024

Viewer anger at Olympic commentator

"ARD reacts to criticism - viewer anger at Olympic commentator", headlines "Bild" in large letters. But the whole thing doesn't seem quite so wild. Long-time ARD commentator Tom Bartels in particular has been criticized online, although it is almost commonplace these days for people to grumble online. And the broadcaster's reaction? Apparently, ARD commented on a post with the words: "We have already passed the information on to the TV editorial team." Well ...

He had a good laugh then: Tom Bartels sits with Esther Sedlaczek in the ARD entertainment show "Verstehen Sie Spass" in October 2023. Imago

Algerian judoka does not compete against Israeli

Algerian judoka Messaoud Redouane Dris has decided not to take part in the Olympic Games in order to avoid having to compete against an Israeli. The three-time African champion would have faced Tohar Butbul in the first round of the 73 kg category. Officials said that Dris was not allowed to fight because he exceeded the weight limit in his class by 400 grams.

Judoka refuses to shake hands with Israeli

Israel's judo federation reports another incident. The Moroccan Abderrahmane Boushita did not shake hands with Baruch Shmailov after the fight in the 66 kilogram weight class. The Israeli wins the fight, but fails in the following round and has nothing to say in the fight for the medals.

No fear of contact during the fight: Abderrahmane Boushita (blue) is defeated by Baruch Shmailov. Keystone

Doping Chinese woman snatches medal from world champion

Swimming world champion Angelina Köhler narrowly misses out on a medal in the 100 meter butterfly final at the Olympics. The German finishes 21 hundredths of a second behind China's Zhang Yufei and sheds bitter tears.

Angelina Köhler just misses out on the podium and is accordingly disappointed. Imago

This is particularly bitter as Yufei, like 22 other Chinese swimmers, had tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in 2021. The Chinese were not banned for doping, as the hotel kitchen was allegedly contaminated. However, the suspicion that not everything outside the kitchen was clean still lingers.

Strip club with immoral offer

A Parisian strip club wanted to lure Olympic participants and journalists with free admission. Anyone with accreditation could get into the club for free and save 25 euros, reported Bild. In the club, however, even a Coke apparently costs 20 euros - there are also said to be bottles for 6000 euros. Real savers are better off staying outside.

Convicted felon is booed

After weeks of debate and protests, Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde was greeted with boos at his Olympic debut. The 29-year-old, who was imprisoned years ago for sexually abusing a minor, started his first group match in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. When the athletes were introduced, whistles and boos were audibly mixed into the applause.

His start in Paris is controversial, with a petition calling for the athlete to be disqualified. The IOC is not "happy and satisfied" with the situation, said spokesman Mark Adams. However, van de Velde has the right to rehabilitation.

Dressage scandal even before the Olympics

Before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games even opened, a scandal rocked the equestrian sport. At the center of it was British dressage rider and three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin.

Cruelty to animals has no place in equestrian sport. And yet there are repeated incidents. The Olympic Committee has taken initial measures. The riders are under particular scrutiny.

You might also be interested in this