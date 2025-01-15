  1. Residential Customers
Portrait with the rising star of the season Bormio winner Monney reveals the ritual he follows before every race

Sandro Zappella

15.1.2025

Alexis Monney is one of the positive Swiss surprises of the current ski winter. The Bormio downhill winner reveals a lot of personal details in a portrait on blue Sport.

15.01.2025, 14:00

Alexis Monney surprised everyone with his sensational victory in the downhill in Bormio. Just one day later, the 25-year-old confirmed the result with third place in the super-G. But who is this Alexis Monney? Before the start of the season, blue Sport met him for a portrait. Watch the video above to find out what his favorite races are, what his fridge should never be without and what his pre-race ritual is.

