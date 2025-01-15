Alexis Monney is one of the positive Swiss surprises of the current ski winter. The Bormio downhill winner reveals a lot of personal details in a portrait on blue Sport.

Sandro Zappella

Alexis Monney surprised everyone with his sensational victory in the downhill in Bormio. Just one day later, the 25-year-old confirmed the result with third place in the super-G. But who is this Alexis Monney? Before the start of the season, blue Sport met him for a portrait. Watch the video above to find out what his favorite races are, what his fridge should never be without and what his pre-race ritual is.

