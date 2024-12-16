  1. Residential Customers
Squabble in the ski circus "F*** you" - Kristoffersen insults Yule badly

Jan Arnet

16.12.2024

Henrik Kristoffersen and Daniel Yule clashed verbally at the weekend.
Henrik Kristoffersen and Daniel Yule clashed verbally at the weekend.
For Henrik Kristoffersen, the weekend in Val d'Isère was a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Before his victory in the slalom, things got heated with Switzerland's Daniel Yule.

16.12.2024, 08:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Henrik Kristoffersen wins the slalom in Val d'Isère on Sunday ahead of Atle Lie McGrath and Loïc Meillard.
  • On Saturday, the Norwegian was still furious and upset about the unfair conditions in the giant slalom.
  • There was apparently a verbal exchange with Daniel Yule. Kristoffersen insulted the Swiss badly.
Frustration and joy went hand in hand for Henrik Kristoffersen at the weekend. On Saturday, the Norwegian was furious about the weather conditions, which cost him a podium place in the giant slalom. "Bullshit!", the 30-year-old shouted into the camera after crossing the finish line.

Big trouble for the Norwegians.

Big trouble for the Norwegians"Bullshit" - Kristoffersen and McGrath rage after Odermatt's victory

A few hours after the race, Kristoffersen was apparently once again on a 180. As reported by "Blick", there was a verbal exchange between Kristoffersen and Daniel Yule at the start number draw on Saturday evening.

"Henrik came to the draw ranting loudly because he thought the giant slalom was tantamount to a scandal. That was too much for me," Yule is quoted as saying. "I told him that he should stop complaining for once. Henrik then shouted 'Fuck you, Daniel' twice!"

Slalom in Val d'Isère. Meillard finishes on the podium - Kristoffersen wins ahead of McGrath

Slalom in Val d'IsèreMeillard finishes on the podium - Kristoffersen wins ahead of McGrath

The man from Valais can take the abuse, however. "That's just the way he is, Henrik," says Yule. With anger in his stomach, Kristoffersen then manages a sporting reaction to the anger of the previous day in the slalom on Sunday. He wins ahead of his compatriot Atle Lie McGrath and Loïc Meillard. Yule had to settle for 20th place after a slip-up in the first run.

