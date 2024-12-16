Henrik Kristoffersen and Daniel Yule clashed verbally at the weekend. Keystone

For Henrik Kristoffersen, the weekend in Val d'Isère was a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Before his victory in the slalom, things got heated with Switzerland's Daniel Yule.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Henrik Kristoffersen wins the slalom in Val d'Isère on Sunday ahead of Atle Lie McGrath and Loïc Meillard.

On Saturday, the Norwegian was still furious and upset about the unfair conditions in the giant slalom.

There was apparently a verbal exchange with Daniel Yule. Kristoffersen insulted the Swiss badly. Show more

Frustration and joy went hand in hand for Henrik Kristoffersen at the weekend. On Saturday, the Norwegian was furious about the weather conditions, which cost him a podium place in the giant slalom. "Bullshit!", the 30-year-old shouted into the camera after crossing the finish line.

A few hours after the race, Kristoffersen was apparently once again on a 180. As reported by "Blick", there was a verbal exchange between Kristoffersen and Daniel Yule at the start number draw on Saturday evening.

"Henrik came to the draw ranting loudly because he thought the giant slalom was tantamount to a scandal. That was too much for me," Yule is quoted as saying. "I told him that he should stop complaining for once. Henrik then shouted 'Fuck you, Daniel' twice!"

The man from Valais can take the abuse, however. "That's just the way he is, Henrik," says Yule. With anger in his stomach, Kristoffersen then manages a sporting reaction to the anger of the previous day in the slalom on Sunday. He wins ahead of his compatriot Atle Lie McGrath and Loïc Meillard. Yule had to settle for 20th place after a slip-up in the first run.

