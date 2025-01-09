  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Program change in Adelboden Odermatt turns to fans: "My slalom friends will give it their all"

Luca Betschart

9.1.2025

Marco Odermatt is unexpectedly only in action on Sunday at the Chuenisbärgli in Adelboden.
Marco Odermatt is unexpectedly only in action on Sunday at the Chuenisbärgli in Adelboden.
Picture: Keystone

The weather-related change to the program for the ski weekend in Adelboden upsets many giant slalom fans. Marco Odermatt addresses his supporters with words of encouragement.

09.01.2025, 07:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Due to the weather forecast, the organizers of the World Cup in Adelboden have decided to change the program at short notice.
  • The slalom will be brought forward and held on Saturday, while the giant slalom will only take place on Sunday. As the tickets remain valid and cannot be exchanged, the change has angered many Odermatt fans.
  • Odermatt posted encouraging words on Instagram on Wednesday.
Show more

The organizers in Adelboden are changing the program for next weekend's races due to the weather. The slalom will be brought forward to Saturday at short notice, while the giant slalom will only take place on Sunday.

Ticket regulations annoy fans. Odermatt does not race in Adelboden until Sunday - giant slalom postponed

Ticket regulations annoy fansOdermatt does not race in Adelboden until Sunday - giant slalom postponed

Many ski fans are annoyed by the change. This is because tickets that have already been purchased remain valid for the respective race day and cannot be exchanged. As a result, numerous giant slalom enthusiasts, who are traveling to the Bernese Oberland primarily for high-flyer Marco Odermatt, are likely to be left out in the cold on Saturday.

However, the alternative program is impressive. This is also underlined by Marco Odermatt, who addressed his followers on Instagram on Wednesday with words of encouragement. "Unfortunately, one or the other can't be there for the giant slalom this year," he wrote in his story, expressing his conviction: "My slalom friends will give it their all on Saturday and a good atmosphere is guaranteed in Adelboden."

Marco Odermatt addresses his fans in his Insta story.
Marco Odermatt addresses his fans in his Insta story.
Picture: Instagram

Videos from the resort

News from the department

Slalom spectacle in Madonna. Meillard races to the podium again - sensational winner Popov leaves Bulgaria rejoicing

Slalom spectacle in MadonnaMeillard races to the podium again - sensational winner Popov leaves Bulgaria rejoicing

Time is of the essence. Objections jeopardize the 2027 World Ski Championships in Crans-Montana

Time is of the essenceObjections jeopardize the 2027 World Ski Championships in Crans-Montana

Program change due to weather. Giant slalom in Adelboden postponed to Sunday

Program change due to weatherGiant slalom in Adelboden postponed to Sunday

This is how much our ski stars earn. Odermatt dominates the prize money rankings - high-flyer Rast also cashes in big time

This is how much our ski stars earnOdermatt dominates the prize money rankings - high-flyer Rast also cashes in big time

Can he attack again after the break?. Meillard gives health update ahead of slalom in Madonna di Campiglio

Can he attack again after the break?Meillard gives health update ahead of slalom in Madonna di Campiglio