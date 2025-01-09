Marco Odermatt is unexpectedly only in action on Sunday at the Chuenisbärgli in Adelboden. Picture: Keystone

The weather-related change to the program for the ski weekend in Adelboden upsets many giant slalom fans. Marco Odermatt addresses his supporters with words of encouragement.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to the weather forecast, the organizers of the World Cup in Adelboden have decided to change the program at short notice.

The slalom will be brought forward and held on Saturday, while the giant slalom will only take place on Sunday. As the tickets remain valid and cannot be exchanged, the change has angered many Odermatt fans.

Odermatt posted encouraging words on Instagram on Wednesday. Show more

The organizers in Adelboden are changing the program for next weekend's races due to the weather. The slalom will be brought forward to Saturday at short notice, while the giant slalom will only take place on Sunday.

Many ski fans are annoyed by the change. This is because tickets that have already been purchased remain valid for the respective race day and cannot be exchanged. As a result, numerous giant slalom enthusiasts, who are traveling to the Bernese Oberland primarily for high-flyer Marco Odermatt, are likely to be left out in the cold on Saturday.

However, the alternative program is impressive. This is also underlined by Marco Odermatt, who addressed his followers on Instagram on Wednesday with words of encouragement. "Unfortunately, one or the other can't be there for the giant slalom this year," he wrote in his story, expressing his conviction: "My slalom friends will give it their all on Saturday and a good atmosphere is guaranteed in Adelboden."

Marco Odermatt addresses his fans in his Insta story. Picture: Instagram

