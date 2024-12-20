Marco Odermatt crosses the finish line with a gap, but can't really explain it shortly after the race in Val Gardena/Gröden. Picture: Keystone

Marco Odermatt puts in a strong performance in the Super-G on the Saslong and finishes on the podium once again. The fact that he still has to wait for his first victory in Val Gardena/Gröden comes as no surprise to the man from Nidwalden.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Odermatt races to his fourth podium finish in Val Gardena/Gröden in the Super-G on the Saslong. However, the first victory on the 1970 World Championship course is still a long time coming.

But that doesn't surprise the man from Nidwalden. "You can lose time without really making mistakes," says Odermatt after the race and is satisfied with his run. Show more

After his victory in Beaver Creek, Marco Odermatt also makes it onto the podium in the second super-G of the winter. In a turbulent race on the Saslong, only the Italian Mattia Casse and surprisingly the American Jarde Goldberg are faster than the Swiss.

In third place, Odermatt takes his fourth podium finish in Val Gardena/Gröden. Last year, he also came third in the first of two downhill races and in the super-G, and two years ago he came second in the first downhill race. The high-flyer is (still) one victory short of a win on the Saslong.

Own rules in Val Gardena/Gröden

"I skied my race exactly the way I wanted to. I don't know where I could ski faster. The performance was good, I beat a lot of the racers around me," said Odermatt in the SRF interview after the race, expressing his satisfaction with his performance.

However, the fact that two racers finished faster does not surprise the dominator at all. Because different rules apply in Val Gardena/Gröden - especially in wind and weather conditions like those on Friday. "You can lose time without really making mistakes," says Odermatt. "You know that this is an opportunity for many - and for many it's sometimes a bit of a shame. But that's Val Gardena/Gröden."

After the long trembling, the joy of the fourth podium place in the still young World Cup winter is all the greater. "Especially here in Val Gardena/Gröden, I am happy with every podium place," emphasizes the 27-year-old on ORF and adds: "Here you never celebrate until the last racer has crossed the finish line."

