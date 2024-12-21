Marco Odermatt celebrates his 3rd victory of the still young season in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden, his 40th overall. This brings him level with Swiss record holder Pirmin Zurbriggen. Odermatt immediately realizes that he has achieved a top run.

Patrick Lämmle

Marco Odermatt triumphs in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden ahead of compatriot Franjo von Allmen.

It is Odermatt's 40th victory in the World Cup. He thus draws level with the Swiss record winner Pirmin Zurbriggen.

"That really was another perfect downhill. It doesn't get any better than this," says Odermatt in an interview after the race.

Last winter's overall World Cup winner is already back in outstanding form. Thanks to his victory in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden, he has not only taken the lead in the downhill classification, but also in the overall standings.

And the 27-year-old is writing a new chapter in skiing history. With his 40th World Cup victory, he draws level with Swiss record holder Pirmin Zurbriggen. Asked before the season whether he would be happy for Odermatt if he were to equal him soon, Zurbriggen said: "Absolutely. It was always said that it would never be possible for a Swiss to achieve that. If he keeps going for a while longer, it will definitely be possible."

That time has already come. And on Sunday, Odermatt could even become the sole Swiss record holder with a victory in his showpiece discipline, the giant slalom. Although Odi was eliminated in the first two giant slaloms of the season, he then made an impressive comeback in Val d'Isère and took one of his three wins of the season so far.

Odermatt immediately realizes that he has managed a top run, there is no other way to interpret his double cry after crossing the finish line. And in an interview with SRF, he confirms the impression: "That really was another perfect downhill. It doesn't get any better than that."

