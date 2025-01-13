In her second World Cup race, Malorie Blanc skis to a sensational second place in the downhill in St. Anton. But when did other Swiss ski stars achieve their first podiums? A comparison.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Malorie Blanc finishes second in the downhill in St. Anton. It is only the second World Cup appearance for the 21-year-old from Valais and her first in the downhill.

Blanc's performance is reminiscent of Lara Gut-Behrami, who also finished on the podium in her first World Cup downhill in 2008.

Other Swiss ski stars have needed significantly more races to finish in the top 3 of the World Cup for the first time. Show more

There are no superlatives for Malorie Blanc's performance on Saturday in St. Anton. In her second World Cup race, her first downhill at the highest level, she skied straight to second place, just a measly 7 hundredths of a second behind winner Federica Brignone. Blanc immediately confirmed her strong result the following day with 9th place in the super-G.

The 21-year-old Blanc's podium finish is reminiscent of the young Lara Gut-Behrami. In 2008, she - then still known as Lara Gut - also immediately finished on the podium in third place in her downhill debut in the World Cup (with bib number 32).

What about other Swiss ski stars? How many races did it take them to reach the podium for the first time? blue Sport took a look at the archive.

Malorie Blanc

Races to first World Cup podium: 2

World Cup debut: December 21, 2024 in the Super-G in St. Moritz (eliminated)

First podium: January 11, 2025 with 2nd place in the downhill in St. Anton

Lara Gut-Behrami

Races until first World Cup podium: 5

World Cup debut: December 28, 2007 in the giant slalom in Lienz (did not qualify for the 2nd run)

First podium: February 2, 2008 with 3rd place in the downhill in St. Moritz

A picture for the history books: Lara Gut after crashing to the finish in 3rd place in the downhill in St. Moritz. KEYSTONE

Marco Odermatt

Races to first World Cup podium: 35

World Cup debut: March 19, 2016 in the giant slalom in St. Moritz (22nd place)

First podium: March 9, 2019 with 3rd place in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora

Marco Odermatt celebrates his first World Cup podium in Kranjska Gora. KEYSTONE

Wendy Holdener

Races to first World Cup podium: 49

World Cup debut: October 23, 2010 at the giant slalom in Sölden (did not qualify for the 2nd run)

First podium: March 10, 2013 with 2nd place in the slalom in Ofterschwang

Three greats on the slalom podium in Ofterschwang 2013: Wendy Holdener, Tina Maze and Mikaela Shiffrin. KEYSTONE

Loic Meillard

Races until the first World Cup podium: 45

World Cup debut: January 10, 2015 at the giant slalom in Adelboden (did not qualify for the 2nd run)

First podium: December 19, 2018 with 2nd place in the giant slalom in Saalbach

Loic Meillard on his first World Cup podium in the giant slalom in Saalbach - followed by another podium in the slalom a day later. KEYSTONE

Michelle Gisin

Races to first World Cup podium: 47

World Cup debut: December 29, 2012 in the slalom in Semmering (retired in the 2nd run)

First podium*: December 16, 2016 with 2nd place in the combined in Val d'Isère.

*On March 18, 2016, Michelle Gisin takes first place in the parallel team competition and thus her first official World Cup podium.

Michelle Gisin beaming after her first World Cup podium. KEYSTONE

Corinne Suter

Races to first World Cup podium: 83

World Cup debut: November 26, 2011 at the giant slalom in Aspen (eliminated in the 1st run)

First podium: February 23, 2019 with 3rd place in the downhill in Crans-Montana

At the 2019 World Ski Championships in Are, Corinne Suter took silver in the downhill and bronze in the super-G. Only then did she also claim her first World Cup podium. KEYSTONE

Franjo von Allmen

Races until the first World Cup podium: 12

World Cup debut: March 4, 2023 in the downhill in Aspen (46th place)

First podium: January 28, 2024 with 3rd place in the super-G in Garmisch

Arnaud Boisset

Races until the first World Cup podium: 13

World Cup debut: December 15, 2023 at the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden (19th place)

First podium: March 22, 2024 with 3rd place in the Super-G in Saalbach

Arnaud Boisset took his first podium finish at the season finale last season KEYSTONE

Alexis Monney

Races until the first World Cup podium: 36

World Cup debut: December 18, 2021 in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden (35th place)

First podium: December 28, 2024 with 1st place in the downhill in Bormio

Daniel Yule

Races until the first World Cup podium: 53

World Cup debut: January 22, 2012 at the slalom in Kitzbühel (eliminated in the 1st run)

First podium*: January 21, 2018 with 3rd place in the slalom in Kitzbühel

*On March 18, 2016, Daniel Yule takes first place in the parallel team competition and thus his first official World Cup podium.

Daniel Yule celebrates his World Cup debut in Kitzbühel and his first podium finish six years later. KEYSTONE

Camille Rast

Races until first World Cup podium: 90

World Cup debut: October 22, 2016 in Sölden (did not qualify for 2nd run)

First podium*: November 23, 2024 with 3rd place in the Gurgl slalom

*On March 17, 2023, Camille takes 2nd place in the parallel team competition and thus her first official World Cup podium.

Niels Hintermann

Races until the first World Cup podium: 10

World Cup debut: December 29, 2015 in the downhill in Santa Caterina (31st place)

First podium: January 13, 2017 with 1st place in the combined in Wengen

Niels Hintermann during his victory in the combined in Wengen 2017. KEYSTONE

Mélanie Meillard

Races until first World Cup podium: 31

World Cup debut: December 13, 2015 in the slalom in Are (eliminated in the first run)

First podium: January 1, 2018 with 3rd place at the city event in Oslo

Melanie Meillard together with Wendy Holdener and Mikaela Shiffrin on the podium. KEYSTONE

Thomas Tumler

Races until the first World Cup podium: 66

World Cup debut: February 18, 2012 at the giant slalom in Bansko (eliminated in the 1st run)

First podium: December 2, 2018 with 3rd place in the giant slalom in Beaver Creek

Thomas Tumler still finished on the podium in 2018 with bib number 48 KEYSTONE

Retired Swiss skiing legends of the modern era

Beat Feuz

Races to first World Cup podium: 36

World Cup debut: December 10, 2006 in the combined on the Reiteralm (33rd place)

First podium: March 11, 2011 with 1st place in the downhill in Kvitfjell

Beat Feuz was right at the top of the podium in his first race. KEYSTONE

Carlo Janka

Races until first World Cup podium: 24

World Cup debut: December 21, 2005 in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora

First podium: November 29, 2008 with 2nd place in the downhill in Lake Louise

Carlo Jank with bib number 65 finished 2nd in Lake Louise 2008. KEYSTONE

Didier Cuche

Races until first World Cup podium: 19

World Cup debut: December 29, 1993 in the downhill in Bormio (57th place)

First podium: January 23, 1998 with 1st place in the downhill in Kitzbühel

Didier Cuche wins in a cheese suit on the Streif in Kitzbühel. KEYSTONE

Didier Défago

Races to first World Cup podium: 87

World Cup debut: March 7, 1996 at the Super-G in Kvitfjell (15th place)

First podium: March 3, 2002 with 2nd place in the Kvitfjell Super-G