In her second World Cup race, Malorie Blanc skis to a sensational second place in the downhill in St. Anton. But when did other Swiss ski stars achieve their first podiums? A comparison.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Malorie Blanc finishes second in the downhill in St. Anton. It is only the second World Cup appearance for the 21-year-old from Valais and her first in the downhill.
- Blanc's performance is reminiscent of Lara Gut-Behrami, who also finished on the podium in her first World Cup downhill in 2008.
- Other Swiss ski stars have needed significantly more races to finish in the top 3 of the World Cup for the first time.
There are no superlatives for Malorie Blanc's performance on Saturday in St. Anton. In her second World Cup race, her first downhill at the highest level, she skied straight to second place, just a measly 7 hundredths of a second behind winner Federica Brignone. Blanc immediately confirmed her strong result the following day with 9th place in the super-G.
The 21-year-old Blanc's podium finish is reminiscent of the young Lara Gut-Behrami. In 2008, she - then still known as Lara Gut - also immediately finished on the podium in third place in her downhill debut in the World Cup (with bib number 32).
What about other Swiss ski stars? How many races did it take them to reach the podium for the first time? blue Sport took a look at the archive.
Malorie Blanc
Races to first World Cup podium: 2
World Cup debut: December 21, 2024 in the Super-G in St. Moritz (eliminated)
First podium: January 11, 2025 with 2nd place in the downhill in St. Anton
Lara Gut-Behrami
Races until first World Cup podium: 5
World Cup debut: December 28, 2007 in the giant slalom in Lienz (did not qualify for the 2nd run)
First podium: February 2, 2008 with 3rd place in the downhill in St. Moritz
Marco Odermatt
Races to first World Cup podium: 35
World Cup debut: March 19, 2016 in the giant slalom in St. Moritz (22nd place)
First podium: March 9, 2019 with 3rd place in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora
Wendy Holdener
Races to first World Cup podium: 49
World Cup debut: October 23, 2010 at the giant slalom in Sölden (did not qualify for the 2nd run)
First podium: March 10, 2013 with 2nd place in the slalom in Ofterschwang
Loic Meillard
Races until the first World Cup podium: 45
World Cup debut: January 10, 2015 at the giant slalom in Adelboden (did not qualify for the 2nd run)
First podium: December 19, 2018 with 2nd place in the giant slalom in Saalbach
Michelle Gisin
Races to first World Cup podium: 47
World Cup debut: December 29, 2012 in the slalom in Semmering (retired in the 2nd run)
First podium*: December 16, 2016 with 2nd place in the combined in Val d'Isère.
*On March 18, 2016, Michelle Gisin takes first place in the parallel team competition and thus her first official World Cup podium.
Corinne Suter
Races to first World Cup podium: 83
World Cup debut: November 26, 2011 at the giant slalom in Aspen (eliminated in the 1st run)
First podium: February 23, 2019 with 3rd place in the downhill in Crans-Montana
Franjo von Allmen
Races until the first World Cup podium: 12
World Cup debut: March 4, 2023 in the downhill in Aspen (46th place)
First podium: January 28, 2024 with 3rd place in the super-G in Garmisch
Arnaud Boisset
Races until the first World Cup podium: 13
World Cup debut: December 15, 2023 at the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden (19th place)
First podium: March 22, 2024 with 3rd place in the Super-G in Saalbach
Alexis Monney
Races until the first World Cup podium: 36
World Cup debut: December 18, 2021 in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden (35th place)
First podium: December 28, 2024 with 1st place in the downhill in Bormio
Daniel Yule
Races until the first World Cup podium: 53
World Cup debut: January 22, 2012 at the slalom in Kitzbühel (eliminated in the 1st run)
First podium*: January 21, 2018 with 3rd place in the slalom in Kitzbühel
*On March 18, 2016, Daniel Yule takes first place in the parallel team competition and thus his first official World Cup podium.
Camille Rast
Races until first World Cup podium: 90
World Cup debut: October 22, 2016 in Sölden (did not qualify for 2nd run)
First podium*: November 23, 2024 with 3rd place in the Gurgl slalom
*On March 17, 2023, Camille takes 2nd place in the parallel team competition and thus her first official World Cup podium.
Niels Hintermann
Races until the first World Cup podium: 10
World Cup debut: December 29, 2015 in the downhill in Santa Caterina (31st place)
First podium: January 13, 2017 with 1st place in the combined in Wengen
Mélanie Meillard
Races until first World Cup podium: 31
World Cup debut: December 13, 2015 in the slalom in Are (eliminated in the first run)
First podium: January 1, 2018 with 3rd place at the city event in Oslo
Thomas Tumler
Races until the first World Cup podium: 66
World Cup debut: February 18, 2012 at the giant slalom in Bansko (eliminated in the 1st run)
First podium: December 2, 2018 with 3rd place in the giant slalom in Beaver Creek
Retired Swiss skiing legends of the modern era
Beat Feuz
Races to first World Cup podium: 36
World Cup debut: December 10, 2006 in the combined on the Reiteralm (33rd place)
First podium: March 11, 2011 with 1st place in the downhill in Kvitfjell
Carlo Janka
Races until first World Cup podium: 24
World Cup debut: December 21, 2005 in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora
First podium: November 29, 2008 with 2nd place in the downhill in Lake Louise
Didier Cuche
Races until first World Cup podium: 19
World Cup debut: December 29, 1993 in the downhill in Bormio (57th place)
First podium: January 23, 1998 with 1st place in the downhill in Kitzbühel
Didier Défago
Races to first World Cup podium: 87
World Cup debut: March 7, 1996 at the Super-G in Kvitfjell (15th place)
First podium: March 3, 2002 with 2nd place in the Kvitfjell Super-G