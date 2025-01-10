This weekend is a state of emergency at the Chuenisbärgli in Adelboden. For once, it's the slalom specialists' turn on Saturday. The Swiss trump cards ahead of the home race.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traditional World Cup races are on the program this weekend in Adelboden.

Due to the weather forecast, the slalom will take place on Saturday for once, with the giant slalom following on Sunday.

blue Sport spoke to the Swiss trump cards Loïc Meillard, Daniel Yule, Marc Rochat and Luca Aerni ahead of the home race. Show more

Loïc Meillard

"In the end it's not important and it won't change anything for my race, but it's a nice feeling to start with the red number at home in Adelboden.

It's always great to be in Adelboden as an athlete in general and to have a nice race and a nice slope. Having this as a home race is even better - with the family and all the fans. It's difficult to describe the feeling when we cross the finish line. That's what makes it special.

There is more to do than anywhere else. But over the years I've learned to say no and keep calm and not overdo it with appointments so that I can still be focused on the races."

Daniel Yule

"The home races are always a highlight. I love the good atmosphere and everything, it gives you energy and the will to show something good. When you barely run two meters and you hear a 'Hopp Schwiz', it gives me a lot of energy.

As skiers, we are used to program changes, more so in training. But we can handle it well. It's more chaotic for the people around us and the fan clubs, who had a bit more to organize. I would have been in Adelboden on Saturday anyway, it makes no difference to me."

Marc Rochat

"I'd be lying if I said I was happy with my run (in Madonna). But in the end I made it to the finish. I can already build on that again. (...) Now we're here in Adelboden, on a slope that I really like.

The plan remains the same. For me it's important to simply have fun. In the last few races I've struggled to have fun. We're finally coming to conditions and a slope that I like. At home. That can help me to have fun again. And if I'm having fun, the result will come anyway."

Luca Aerni

"I know that I like the slope here. The atmosphere anyway. This race is always very special. And I also really like the snow here. I'm very positive.

There's certainly a lot going on in Adelboden. But we'll have time for ourselves at the beginning of next week to calm down a bit. I will certainly go out into nature to find some peace and quiet. Training in Arolla will certainly be quiet too, there aren't so many journalists there. And then it will certainly be full throttle again in Wengen - but that's why we're training all summer."