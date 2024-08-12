Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli are delighted with their bronze medal. The two have also created a viral video hit. KEYSTONE

The Olympic Games in Paris are over. What remains are medals, emotions and lots of great stories. These are the best 11 videos that have moved us over the last two weeks.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Paris Olympic Games ended with the closing ceremony on Sunday evening.

From a Swiss perspective, the eight medals won will be remembered above all.

But the Olympic Games are much more than just winning gold, silver and bronze. The following eleven emotional videos will stay with us for a long time. Show more

Brunner like a footballer with the "play of the tournament"

In the beach volleyball quarter-final between the Swiss duo Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner and the Americans Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes, Brunner makes an incredible save. At 16:14 for Switzerland, Hüberli is serving. The Americans prepare their attack, which Cheng finishes off with a smash.

Cheng is about to turn away to celebrate, but Brunner doesn't do the math, extending her leg and getting her foot to the ball. Hüberli finally gets the ball over the net and in the end it is again Brunner who puts the ball into the opponent's box with a clever deflection.

Hüberli/Brunner not only return home with this great achievement, they also have the bronze medal in their luggage.

"Nooooon" - De Jong kills the mood with a buzzer beater

In 3-on-3 basketball, hosts France face Holland in the final. Ten seconds before the end, France scores a basket to take a 17:16 lead. But Worthy De Jong manages to convert a 2-pointer with a buzzer beater in the final seconds despite the pressure and from long range. The stadium falls silent, gold goes to Holland, France is left with silver.

Germany pulls off a handball miracle

In the semi-final of the Olympic handball tournament, France has all but secured its place in the final against Germany. Six seconds before the end, the French lead by one goal and are in possession of the ball. But Dika Mem throws a momentous bad pass that allows Germany to save themselves into extra time. In the end, Germany won 35:34 after extra time and marched into the final. There, however, Germany suffered a 26:39 defeat against Denmark.

Dika Mem odjebał coś przystającego do jego nazwiska pic.twitter.com/D25lkKsf3A — Adrián Caracán (@BurokPastewny) August 7, 2024

The most likeable medal winner

In the women's apparatus gymnastics, there was a surprising podium finish on the balance beam. Italy's Alica D'Amato takes gold, her teammate Manila Esposito bronze. China's Zhou Yaqin was sandwiched in between. At the medal ceremony, the two Italians bite their medals - Yaqin looks over and then holds her medal in front of her mouth, embarrassed.

Could this be the cutest moment of the @olympics so far? 😍🤷🏽‍♂️ Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin didn’t know about the whole medal biting thing, but she’s a fast learner! 🏅😁 pic.twitter.com/6Qo4377tDy — Gloss Media (@glossmedia) August 10, 2024

Pole vaulter tears with penis

A scene in the pole vault qualification went viral. Anthony Ammirati fails to clear the height of 5.70 meters and misses the final. The Frenchman had already cleared the bar halfway, but touched it with his legs and finally cleared it completely - with his penis. A video of the 21-year-old's Olympic exit was shared and commented on several times on social media.

Not the worse thing in the World losing a Gold Medal in the #Olympics because you're packing a French Baguette 🤣😂😂 Anthony Ammirati you sir won at life 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QfYVWNeGeR — Opie Radio podcast (@OpieRadio) August 3, 2024

Duplantis breaks world record

Armand Duplantis started the competition as the big favorite and confidently won the gold medal in the pole vault. But the Swede wanted more and delivered even more. With 6.25 meters, "Mondo" set a new world record and distanced the competition by 30 centimeters and more.

This is what the #Olympics is about.



About pushing the limits of humankind.



About the absolute camaraderie between athletes.



About the utterly electric atmosphere of this shared experience and Olympics enabling everyone to be in the moment.



Phenomenal Duplantis #GOLD pic.twitter.com/bOW3xg1lLn — Pyotr Kurzin (@PKurzin) August 5, 2024

Moregard with a point for eternity

The Swede Truls Moregard surprised everyone in table tennis in the sixteenth final when he eliminated the Chinese world number 1. Moregard, who plays with a hexagonal racket, marched all the way to the final, where he was defeated by world number 2 Fan Zhendong.

However, Moregard scored the point of the match, and even the tournament, with a so-called snake shot. The Swede played the ball from under the table with so much spin that his opponent could not recognize the spin and was unable to reach the ball.

*The 'snake shot'*#Sweden’s Truls Moregard stuns #OlympicGames crowd with an insane trick shot in table tennis final. pic.twitter.com/Zf2jSYJxC3 — Mridul Purohit 'Pushp' ✍️ (@mradulpurohit) August 7, 2024

A finish for the ages

Surfer Gabriel Medina produced an outstanding run in the third round of qualifying and finished it off with an iconic exit: the surfer ended his attempt with a jump in which he raised his arm and index finger into the air. His surfboard also appeared to float in the air behind him.

🦸‍♂️ 𝗜𝗟 𝗡𝗘 𝗟𝗨𝗜 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗤𝗨𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗨𝗦 𝗤𝗨𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗔𝗣𝗘 !



Gabriel Medina vole au-dessus des vagues à Tahiti !



Suivez les Jeux de #Paris2024 en intégralité sur Eurosport via Max pic.twitter.com/9B0lafrNV7 — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) July 30, 2024

How cool can marksmen be?

Turkish marksman Yusuf Dikec has taken hearts by storm in Paris. Unlike other shooters, Dikec competed without any special equipment. The Turk stood there with one hand in his trouser pocket and was successful: together with Şevval İlayda Tarhan, he won the silver medal in the mixed air pistol over 10 m.

No lens, no headphones, just vibes 😳 Turkey's Yusuf Dikeç wins silver and fan's hearts 🤩#Olympics #PARIS2024 pic.twitter.com/zok4qWjZvF — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 1, 2024

Kim Ye-ji also became an internet sensation. Like Dikec, the South Korean was celebrated for her coolness.

On the other hand, shooting glasses narrow the field of view to improve focus on the target.



NAMA: Kim Ye-ji

TARIKH LAHIR: 4 Sep 1992



Could the undercover assassin please stand up? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/UImXaefSDj — MIMI ASMARA (@WVGIF) August 4, 2024

Breakdancing debacle

An Australian scientist tried her hand at the Olympic breaking premiere with unusual moves. But the judges are not impressed - with zero points, Rachel Gunn was the worst of the 16 participants.

This is Rachael Gunn, she has a PhD in cultural movement and convinced Australia to pay for her trip to the Paris Olympics.



She participated in break dancing and got 0 points.



🐐 😂pic.twitter.com/8PULsMBxxN — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) August 10, 2024

Gunn, who competed under the stage name "Raygun", went viral on social media thanks to her unconventional performance.

Cyclist needs a toilet break

Nils Politt keeps up with the favorites in the Olympic road race, then gets stomach problems. He ends up in a famous café for a toilet break. There he is celebrated like an Olympic champion.

Various videos are circulating showing Politt in the "Café des 2 moulins", which is packed with fans. Obviously smiling with relief, the classics specialist makes his way through the crowd, climbs over the barrier and gets back on his bike. Politt reaches the finish line in 70th place, almost 20 minutes behind.

Pause pipi au célèbre Café des 2 Moulins pour Nils Politt #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/ybTxqwJqqB — Arthur Tirat (@ArthurTirat) August 3, 2024

