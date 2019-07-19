L'auto elettrica cancellerà migliaia di posti

Non sono poche le aziende svizzere che riforniscono i grandi costruttori automobilistici tedeschi. Source: KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

L'attuale trend verso la vettura elettrica cancellerà migliaia di posti di lavoro in Svizzera: lo sostiene venerdì il Tages-Anzeiger, che basandosi su uno studio relativo al Baden-Württemberg stima a 2500-5000 gli impieghi che saranno soppressi.

Il quotidiano annuncia «conseguenze gravi» per le industria svizzera che rifornisce i costruttori di auto, un segmento in cui sono attive 570 aziende con 34'000 posti di lavoro. L'inasprimento delle norme sulle emissione in vari paesi, i dazi minacciati dal presidente statunitense Donald Trump e il marketing che è riuscito a vendere come «sexy» l'auto elettrica per le fasce abbienti sta mettendo in difficoltà il settore, spiega alla testata zurighese Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, professore all'Università di Duisburg-Essen.

Per vederci chiaro le autorità tedesche del Baden-Württemberg – Land a nord del confine elvetico, per molti versi simili alla realtà svizzera – hanno fatto realizzare una ricerca. Si trattava di stabilire l'impatto dell'evoluzione in corso sulle 70'000 persone impiegate nel settore: è emerso che entro il 2030 spariranno dal 27% al 57% dei posti, a dipendenza della velocità in cui avverrà la trasformazione. Si creeranno certo anche 5000-8000 posti di lavoro, ma il passaggio dal motore a combustione a quello elettrico sarà però al netto chiaramente negativo, nell'ottica dell'impiego.

Dudenhöffer ritiene che nell'intera Germania l'arrivo dell'e-auto farà sparire il 30% dell'attuale milione di posti di lavoro. I nuovi impieghi saranno circa il 10%. «Calcolare complessivamente con un taglio del 20% è realistico». Per le aziende svizzere del ramo il mercato tedesco è di gran lunga il più importante: applicando i calcoli dell'esperto (salasso del 20%) i posti a rischio sarebbero quindi 6800.

