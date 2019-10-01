La Cina mostra i muscoli in occasione dei festeggiamenti per la Repubblica

[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/8ac6cb67-568f-4241-8c8d-038c4be78f52.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/8ac6cb67-568f-4241-8c8d-038c4be78f52.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/8ac6cb67-568f-4241-8c8d-038c4be78f52.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/8ac6cb67-568f-4241-8c8d-038c4be78f52.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/8ac6cb67-568f-4241-8c8d-038c4be78f52.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/8ac6cb67-568f-4241-8c8d-038c4be78f52.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>A Taïwan, il tifone Mitag ha danneggiato a tal punto questo ponte di 140 metri nel porto ittico di Nanfangao da farlo crollare. Quando la struttura, vecchia di 20 anni, ha ceduto ha trascinato con sé una cisterna che ha preso fuoco schiantandosi a riva. Anche numerosi pescherecci sono stati coinvolti nel crollo e sono affondati. L'incidente ha provocato diverse vittime.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/dpa/Feuerwehr Wetter</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/39155087-969e-4b01-9f35-6807397a1992.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/39155087-969e-4b01-9f35-6807397a1992.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/39155087-969e-4b01-9f35-6807397a1992.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/39155087-969e-4b01-9f35-6807397a1992.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/39155087-969e-4b01-9f35-6807397a1992.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/39155087-969e-4b01-9f35-6807397a1992.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Bambi in trappola: un cerbiatto corre in una piscina vuota nella città tedesca di Wetter. L'animale deve esservi caduto senza poi riuscire ad uscirne. I pompieri, intervenuti sul posto, sono riusciti a tirarlo d'impiccio.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/b7cba78a-2290-48c5-be37-657346aa69cd.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/b7cba78a-2290-48c5-be37-657346aa69cd.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/b7cba78a-2290-48c5-be37-657346aa69cd.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/b7cba78a-2290-48c5-be37-657346aa69cd.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/b7cba78a-2290-48c5-be37-657346aa69cd.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/b7cba78a-2290-48c5-be37-657346aa69cd.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Per l'indipendenza: in occasione del secondo anniversario del referendum per l'indipendenza della Catalogna, numerose luci illuminano Montserrat. L'evento Llum i Llibertat («luce e libertà») è stato organizzato da attivisti indipendentisti catalani.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0e21f0b1-7eea-469d-a09b-5f36e3243393.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0e21f0b1-7eea-469d-a09b-5f36e3243393.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0e21f0b1-7eea-469d-a09b-5f36e3243393.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0e21f0b1-7eea-469d-a09b-5f36e3243393.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0e21f0b1-7eea-469d-a09b-5f36e3243393.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0e21f0b1-7eea-469d-a09b-5f36e3243393.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Perfettamente uniformi: soldati della marina cinese partecipano ad una parata militare in occasione del 70esimo anniversario della fondazione della Repubblica popolare cinese. Si tratta della più grande sfilata militare della storia del paese.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0d64de1c-21b8-4e9b-af88-1cc86d3123e3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0d64de1c-21b8-4e9b-af88-1cc86d3123e3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0d64de1c-21b8-4e9b-af88-1cc86d3123e3.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0d64de1c-21b8-4e9b-af88-1cc86d3123e3.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0d64de1c-21b8-4e9b-af88-1cc86d3123e3.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/0d64de1c-21b8-4e9b-af88-1cc86d3123e3.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Davide contro Golia: un manifestante affronta da solo uno schieramento di poliziotti nella capitale indonesiana.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/abb0b57c-af68-4fc9-9dfd-56a633cac1bf.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/abb0b57c-af68-4fc9-9dfd-56a633cac1bf.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/abb0b57c-af68-4fc9-9dfd-56a633cac1bf.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/abb0b57c-af68-4fc9-9dfd-56a633cac1bf.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/abb0b57c-af68-4fc9-9dfd-56a633cac1bf.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/10/1/abb0b57c-af68-4fc9-9dfd-56a633cac1bf.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Al fresco: a Aalen, in Germania, alcuni pompieri lavorano attorno ad un camion caduto nel fiume Kocher. Per ragioni sconosciute, il mezzo pesante è finito fuori strada, ha attraversato il parapetto del ponte ed è finito in acqua.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/8de3536f-5273-4460-b54d-a6b9a0a6cf1a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/8de3536f-5273-4460-b54d-a6b9a0a6cf1a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/8de3536f-5273-4460-b54d-a6b9a0a6cf1a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/8de3536f-5273-4460-b54d-a6b9a0a6cf1a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/8de3536f-5273-4460-b54d-a6b9a0a6cf1a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/8de3536f-5273-4460-b54d-a6b9a0a6cf1a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>L'ora degli addii: il capo di Stato francese Emmanuel Macron partecipa alla cerimonia in omaggio al defunto presidente Jacques Chirac agli Invalides a Parigi.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/5562bb12-e866-41a2-b080-0b7cffcc7b4b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/5562bb12-e866-41a2-b080-0b7cffcc7b4b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/5562bb12-e866-41a2-b080-0b7cffcc7b4b.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/5562bb12-e866-41a2-b080-0b7cffcc7b4b.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/5562bb12-e866-41a2-b080-0b7cffcc7b4b.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/5562bb12-e866-41a2-b080-0b7cffcc7b4b.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Diverse centinaia di pecore hanno vissuto un'esperienza di salvataggio spettacolare in un prato a Dortmund. Le forti precipitazioni portate dalla tempesta Mortimer hanno allagato il terreno sul quale si trovavano circa 350 animali. I pompieri hanno approntato una barca di salvataggio e costruito passerelle per salvare dall’annegamento le pecore, la cui lana era impregnata d’acqua. Circa 330 di esse sono state portate via dal prato, sommerso in alcuni punti anche da due metri d'acqua. Circa 20 animali, fra cui alcuni agnelli, sono annegati. Il corpo dei vigili del fuoco dichiara di aver impiegato circa 120 uomini sul posto.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/24dbe519-1907-49b1-ac7c-9bdc225db52f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/24dbe519-1907-49b1-ac7c-9bdc225db52f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/24dbe519-1907-49b1-ac7c-9bdc225db52f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/24dbe519-1907-49b1-ac7c-9bdc225db52f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/24dbe519-1907-49b1-ac7c-9bdc225db52f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/24dbe519-1907-49b1-ac7c-9bdc225db52f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>La bellezza è negli occhi di chi guarda: Vladimir, uno Sphynx, partecipa ad un concorso di bellezza internazionale per gatti nella capitale rumena Bucarest.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/58ccfb8b-2b84-42a2-8ecc-677a7dbaede1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/58ccfb8b-2b84-42a2-8ecc-677a7dbaede1.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/58ccfb8b-2b84-42a2-8ecc-677a7dbaede1.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/58ccfb8b-2b84-42a2-8ecc-677a7dbaede1.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/58ccfb8b-2b84-42a2-8ecc-677a7dbaede1.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/58ccfb8b-2b84-42a2-8ecc-677a7dbaede1.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Primi fiocchi di neve: a Missoula, nelle Montagne Rocciose (Stati Uniti), la famiglia Little può già testare il proprio equipaggiamento per l'inverno.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/c63883d6-8c8c-484c-8d51-8f3bbb48f2bc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/c63883d6-8c8c-484c-8d51-8f3bbb48f2bc.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/c63883d6-8c8c-484c-8d51-8f3bbb48f2bc.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/c63883d6-8c8c-484c-8d51-8f3bbb48f2bc.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/c63883d6-8c8c-484c-8d51-8f3bbb48f2bc.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/30/c63883d6-8c8c-484c-8d51-8f3bbb48f2bc.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>La trappola turistica di Monaco ha fatto nuove vittime: alcuni visitatori cinesi nella capitale bavarese hanno parcheggiato le loro auto all'entrata della metropolitana Marienhof, scambiandola per l'ingresso di un parcheggio sotterraneo. Appena due mesi fa, alcuni turisti francesi avevano già imboccato le scale con la loro auto per la stessa ragione.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/9b9a40d9-a254-4834-b44c-00cda126a378.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/9b9a40d9-a254-4834-b44c-00cda126a378.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/9b9a40d9-a254-4834-b44c-00cda126a378.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/9b9a40d9-a254-4834-b44c-00cda126a378.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/9b9a40d9-a254-4834-b44c-00cda126a378.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/9b9a40d9-a254-4834-b44c-00cda126a378.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Alcuni poliziotti hanno fatto una scoperta incredibile sull'autostrada tedesca A6: un vecchio bus, proveniente dalla Repubblica Ceca, con un'intera auto a bordo. Oltre a ciò, l'autobus, le cui porte posteriori a battenti erano state modificate per accogliere l'insolito carico, trasportava diversi bidoni, barili e pneumatici di camion, riporta la polizia. Il conducente di 40 anni non ha potuto continuare il viaggio e riceverà una multa.<br/>Immagine: Handout Polizei Kaiserslautern</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/d408af22-a5d9-40c6-b442-3b0d5aa49b3f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/d408af22-a5d9-40c6-b442-3b0d5aa49b3f.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/d408af22-a5d9-40c6-b442-3b0d5aa49b3f.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/d408af22-a5d9-40c6-b442-3b0d5aa49b3f.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/d408af22-a5d9-40c6-b442-3b0d5aa49b3f.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/d408af22-a5d9-40c6-b442-3b0d5aa49b3f.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>A fuoco e fiamme: una colonna di fumo nero sale in cielo a Rouen. In seguito ad un incendio scoppiato in una fabbrica di prodotti chimici della città, situata nel nord della Francia, le scuole e gli asili della zona sono stati chiusi.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/99553253-9f99-432a-b2b4-e690c0281891.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/99553253-9f99-432a-b2b4-e690c0281891.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/99553253-9f99-432a-b2b4-e690c0281891.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/99553253-9f99-432a-b2b4-e690c0281891.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/99553253-9f99-432a-b2b4-e690c0281891.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/99553253-9f99-432a-b2b4-e690c0281891.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Uomo verde in collera: non sono degli extraterrestri a manifestare per i diritti a Medellin, in Colombia. Alcuni militanti della PETA, l'associazione in difesa dei diritti degli animali, ricoperti di pittura verde protestano contro il disboscamento e la gestione degli incendi boschivi.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/5dd50203-3b10-4fe0-85a4-93ee050712bb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/5dd50203-3b10-4fe0-85a4-93ee050712bb.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/5dd50203-3b10-4fe0-85a4-93ee050712bb.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/5dd50203-3b10-4fe0-85a4-93ee050712bb.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/5dd50203-3b10-4fe0-85a4-93ee050712bb.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/5dd50203-3b10-4fe0-85a4-93ee050712bb.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Testa avanti: un intrepido base jumper si lancia dalla Kuala Lumpur Tower durante l’International Kuala Lumpur Tower Base-Jump, un evento con cadenza annuale.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/ab9c4188-d7f7-435d-9178-0f03a454fcb0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/ab9c4188-d7f7-435d-9178-0f03a454fcb0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/ab9c4188-d7f7-435d-9178-0f03a454fcb0.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/ab9c4188-d7f7-435d-9178-0f03a454fcb0.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/ab9c4188-d7f7-435d-9178-0f03a454fcb0.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/27/ab9c4188-d7f7-435d-9178-0f03a454fcb0.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Solo nella torre di refrigerazione: l'ispettore Michael Tschernig, svolge dei controlli all'interno di una torre di refrigerazione della centrale di Boxberg, in Alta Lusazia (Germania).<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/b88f4d6f-c225-49fb-8353-4a335c62fcc0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/b88f4d6f-c225-49fb-8353-4a335c62fcc0.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/b88f4d6f-c225-49fb-8353-4a335c62fcc0.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/b88f4d6f-c225-49fb-8353-4a335c62fcc0.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/b88f4d6f-c225-49fb-8353-4a335c62fcc0.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/b88f4d6f-c225-49fb-8353-4a335c62fcc0.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Il pediatra Evgeny Komarovsky si è avventurato con il suo drone sul Dniepr, nella regione ucraina di Tcherkassy, per pescare e scattare delle belle foto aeree del paesaggio autunnale. Ma un altro evento ha suscitato il suo entusiasmo: un falco cuculo ha scorto il drone ed è immediatamente entrato in contatto diretto con quell'oggetto volante. Fortunatamente il rapace non lo ha attaccato preferendo cambiare obiettivo dopo una minuziosa ispezione. Dal canto suo, il medico non ha preso nessun pesce quel giorno. «Una simile sessione fotografica con un rapace vale molto di più di un qualsiasi pesce», ha affermato.<br/>Immagine: Dukas</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/d7a590ed-a899-4e0d-8701-ce999085ed48.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/d7a590ed-a899-4e0d-8701-ce999085ed48.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/d7a590ed-a899-4e0d-8701-ce999085ed48.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/d7a590ed-a899-4e0d-8701-ce999085ed48.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/d7a590ed-a899-4e0d-8701-ce999085ed48.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/d7a590ed-a899-4e0d-8701-ce999085ed48.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Fuoco a bordo: nel porto di Tromsø, in Norvegia, il peschereccio russo Bukhta Naezdnik è andato a fuoco. 92 persone sono state evacuate dalle case vicine.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/58b23f28-0bc3-4a4f-8750-cedbb6c42f3d.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/58b23f28-0bc3-4a4f-8750-cedbb6c42f3d.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/58b23f28-0bc3-4a4f-8750-cedbb6c42f3d.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/58b23f28-0bc3-4a4f-8750-cedbb6c42f3d.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/58b23f28-0bc3-4a4f-8750-cedbb6c42f3d.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/58b23f28-0bc3-4a4f-8750-cedbb6c42f3d.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Crash test: a Seul, un gruppo di praticanti del taekwondo mette in mostra il proprio talento durante la visita ufficiale del Primo ministro bulgaro.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/1bf262c7-bc18-42b8-b5b0-8d22aec8bb23.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/1bf262c7-bc18-42b8-b5b0-8d22aec8bb23.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/1bf262c7-bc18-42b8-b5b0-8d22aec8bb23.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/1bf262c7-bc18-42b8-b5b0-8d22aec8bb23.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/1bf262c7-bc18-42b8-b5b0-8d22aec8bb23.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/1bf262c7-bc18-42b8-b5b0-8d22aec8bb23.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Un altro genere di crash test: un camion ha perso 136'000 uova di gallina in autostrada nel cantone di Hegins, Stati Uniti.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a5e2416f-35f2-441b-9139-0dc8f07ce983.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a5e2416f-35f2-441b-9139-0dc8f07ce983.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a5e2416f-35f2-441b-9139-0dc8f07ce983.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a5e2416f-35f2-441b-9139-0dc8f07ce983.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a5e2416f-35f2-441b-9139-0dc8f07ce983.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a5e2416f-35f2-441b-9139-0dc8f07ce983.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>La «medusa» è pronta al decollo: il nuovo mega aeroporto di Pechino-Daxing ha aperto i battenti.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/086320e1-6f0a-49f1-a961-6092c1f25b30.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/086320e1-6f0a-49f1-a961-6092c1f25b30.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/086320e1-6f0a-49f1-a961-6092c1f25b30.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/086320e1-6f0a-49f1-a961-6092c1f25b30.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/086320e1-6f0a-49f1-a961-6092c1f25b30.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/086320e1-6f0a-49f1-a961-6092c1f25b30.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In seguito ad un potente terremoto di magnitudo 5,8 che ha colpito il Pakistan, nel villaggio di Jatla si è aperta una spaccatura nel terreno che ha provocato il crollo di un tratto stradale di circa due metri.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/9b45e854-98fd-4b88-b6e9-ff8263fab27b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/9b45e854-98fd-4b88-b6e9-ff8263fab27b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/9b45e854-98fd-4b88-b6e9-ff8263fab27b.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/9b45e854-98fd-4b88-b6e9-ff8263fab27b.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/9b45e854-98fd-4b88-b6e9-ff8263fab27b.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/9b45e854-98fd-4b88-b6e9-ff8263fab27b.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Un alce in pericolo: a Görlitz, in Sassonia, un alce femmina attraversa la carreggiata ad un imbocco autostradale. Alcuni alci provenienti dalla Polonia continuano ad avventurarsi nella regione.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/494d76ec-3650-44c0-b26a-8a0420a19225.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/494d76ec-3650-44c0-b26a-8a0420a19225.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/494d76ec-3650-44c0-b26a-8a0420a19225.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/494d76ec-3650-44c0-b26a-8a0420a19225.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/494d76ec-3650-44c0-b26a-8a0420a19225.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/494d76ec-3650-44c0-b26a-8a0420a19225.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Come formiche: in occasione della Festa della Mercè a Barcellona, i partecipanti costruiscono una torre umana come vuole la tradizione.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/05cd8ff2-552c-4d42-94aa-c99e34a25cb5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/05cd8ff2-552c-4d42-94aa-c99e34a25cb5.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/05cd8ff2-552c-4d42-94aa-c99e34a25cb5.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/05cd8ff2-552c-4d42-94aa-c99e34a25cb5.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/05cd8ff2-552c-4d42-94aa-c99e34a25cb5.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/05cd8ff2-552c-4d42-94aa-c99e34a25cb5.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Non toccare! In Piazza San Pietro in Vaticano, un neonato si attacca al crocifisso di Papa Francesco che gli sta impartendo la benedizione.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a4ba9c88-081c-4f29-85fe-5a1ded2f693a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a4ba9c88-081c-4f29-85fe-5a1ded2f693a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a4ba9c88-081c-4f29-85fe-5a1ded2f693a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a4ba9c88-081c-4f29-85fe-5a1ded2f693a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a4ba9c88-081c-4f29-85fe-5a1ded2f693a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/26/a4ba9c88-081c-4f29-85fe-5a1ded2f693a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Enigmatica ecatombe: circa 20 tonnellate di pesci sono stati trovati morti nel fiume Lauterach, in Baviera. Coinvolto Anche un piscicoltore locale. La causa di questa ecatombe non è ancora stata determinata.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/fc8e1773-affa-4135-a478-abd9e4c73b78.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/fc8e1773-affa-4135-a478-abd9e4c73b78.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/fc8e1773-affa-4135-a478-abd9e4c73b78.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/fc8e1773-affa-4135-a478-abd9e4c73b78.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/fc8e1773-affa-4135-a478-abd9e4c73b78.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/25/fc8e1773-affa-4135-a478-abd9e4c73b78.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Sottoterra: l’astronauta Alexander Gerst (secondo partendo da destra) si esercita con alcuni colleghi in una grotta in Slovenia, dove vengono simulate condizioni simili ad una missione spaziale.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/16095cb0-16ef-438c-8733-bcb7ca5454f2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/16095cb0-16ef-438c-8733-bcb7ca5454f2.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/16095cb0-16ef-438c-8733-bcb7ca5454f2.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/16095cb0-16ef-438c-8733-bcb7ca5454f2.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/16095cb0-16ef-438c-8733-bcb7ca5454f2.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/16095cb0-16ef-438c-8733-bcb7ca5454f2.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Questo mastodonte è comparso all'improvviso nel cuore di Dresda, in Germania. In seguito, una pattuglia della polizia ha scoperto che il water cannon apparteneva alla polizia di Amburgo, che l'aveva mandato in Austria per riparazioni, ma la ragione per cui era giunto a Dresda rimaneva ancora sconosciuta. Soltanto quando le forze dell'ordine hanno rintracciato l'autista in un albergo della città si è potuto fare luce sull'accaduto. L'uomo, austriaco, ha spiegato di dover rispettare delle pause durante il tragitto alla guida, motivo per cui ha preso una stanza d'hotel a Dresda. Considerando il proprio veicolo come un normale camion, lo ha parcheggiato in strada.<br/>Immagine: Keystone/dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/512a4963-d9dd-4e07-81f7-50e38dd09367.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/512a4963-d9dd-4e07-81f7-50e38dd09367.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/512a4963-d9dd-4e07-81f7-50e38dd09367.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/512a4963-d9dd-4e07-81f7-50e38dd09367.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/512a4963-d9dd-4e07-81f7-50e38dd09367.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/512a4963-d9dd-4e07-81f7-50e38dd09367.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Distrutto: un pompiere si concede una breve pausa durante le operazioni di spegnimento dei gravi incendi forestali scoppiati nell'Amazzoni boliviana.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/2ef418fb-ab79-473c-b8ee-ed5d2d6200d8.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/2ef418fb-ab79-473c-b8ee-ed5d2d6200d8.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/2ef418fb-ab79-473c-b8ee-ed5d2d6200d8.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/2ef418fb-ab79-473c-b8ee-ed5d2d6200d8.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/2ef418fb-ab79-473c-b8ee-ed5d2d6200d8.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/2ef418fb-ab79-473c-b8ee-ed5d2d6200d8.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Una notte oscura? Non qui: il Sycamore Gap Tree del muro di Hadrien, nella contea britannica del Northumberland, si staglia sullo sfondo dell'aurora boreale.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/1d8b7f0f-e366-4d20-9fb7-6c0f449487d3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/1d8b7f0f-e366-4d20-9fb7-6c0f449487d3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/1d8b7f0f-e366-4d20-9fb7-6c0f449487d3.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/1d8b7f0f-e366-4d20-9fb7-6c0f449487d3.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/1d8b7f0f-e366-4d20-9fb7-6c0f449487d3.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/1d8b7f0f-e366-4d20-9fb7-6c0f449487d3.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In rovina: un edificio a St. Jodok, in Austria, è stato completamente distrutto da un'esplosione causata probabilmente dalla foratura accidentale di una condotta del gas. Secondo le prime constatazioni, nove persone sarebbero rimaste ferite.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9386148c-688f-4e20-bea3-eee7bcfc527a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9386148c-688f-4e20-bea3-eee7bcfc527a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9386148c-688f-4e20-bea3-eee7bcfc527a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9386148c-688f-4e20-bea3-eee7bcfc527a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9386148c-688f-4e20-bea3-eee7bcfc527a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9386148c-688f-4e20-bea3-eee7bcfc527a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In arrivo oppure no? Una navicella spaziale Soyuz viene trasportata con il suo razzo fino alla rampa di lancio al cosmodromo di Baïkonour, in Kazakhstan, allo scopo di condurre un nuovo equipaggio sulla SSI.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9ce68ca0-b5c3-44bd-bdcf-0193e5e022db.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9ce68ca0-b5c3-44bd-bdcf-0193e5e022db.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9ce68ca0-b5c3-44bd-bdcf-0193e5e022db.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9ce68ca0-b5c3-44bd-bdcf-0193e5e022db.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9ce68ca0-b5c3-44bd-bdcf-0193e5e022db.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/24/9ce68ca0-b5c3-44bd-bdcf-0193e5e022db.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Quest'anatra vede rosso: a Bruce, in Australia, una pianta acquatica conferisce al lago l'aspetto di una pista di atletica.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/eda4eb42-2479-45c1-aa86-55c4820d65c7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/eda4eb42-2479-45c1-aa86-55c4820d65c7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/eda4eb42-2479-45c1-aa86-55c4820d65c7.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/eda4eb42-2479-45c1-aa86-55c4820d65c7.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/eda4eb42-2479-45c1-aa86-55c4820d65c7.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/eda4eb42-2479-45c1-aa86-55c4820d65c7.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Nello Stato del Nuovo Galles del Sud, in Australia, è stata installata la prima telecamera di sorveglianza al mondo atta a pizzicare i conducenti che utilizzano il telefonino alla guida. In questo caso, l'autista sembra talmente concentrato sul proprio cellulare che il passeggero è costretto a prendere il volante.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/656be8bd-8d5c-4bcd-be34-8bd7e9917b3b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/656be8bd-8d5c-4bcd-be34-8bd7e9917b3b.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/656be8bd-8d5c-4bcd-be34-8bd7e9917b3b.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/656be8bd-8d5c-4bcd-be34-8bd7e9917b3b.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/656be8bd-8d5c-4bcd-be34-8bd7e9917b3b.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/656be8bd-8d5c-4bcd-be34-8bd7e9917b3b.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Il livello sale: alcuni attivisti di Greenpeace proiettano sull'edificio della Speicherstadt ad Amburgo il livello che l'acqua potrebbe raggiungere alla fine del secolo. Attraverso questa azione, l'organizzazione intende attirare l'attenzione sull'innalzamento del livello dei mari.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/310f2113-71ce-4b3d-b393-663d62ecb7bf.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/310f2113-71ce-4b3d-b393-663d62ecb7bf.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/310f2113-71ce-4b3d-b393-663d62ecb7bf.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/310f2113-71ce-4b3d-b393-663d62ecb7bf.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/310f2113-71ce-4b3d-b393-663d62ecb7bf.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/310f2113-71ce-4b3d-b393-663d62ecb7bf.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In balia delle onde: a Ulsan, in Corea del Sud, alcuni velieri vengono riportati sulla terraferma dal tifone Tapah.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/8156314f-b19b-461d-b57f-d0ee3af02d7e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/8156314f-b19b-461d-b57f-d0ee3af02d7e.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/8156314f-b19b-461d-b57f-d0ee3af02d7e.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/8156314f-b19b-461d-b57f-d0ee3af02d7e.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/8156314f-b19b-461d-b57f-d0ee3af02d7e.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/8156314f-b19b-461d-b57f-d0ee3af02d7e.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>In nome dell'arte: nell'ambito di un progetto artistico, circa 140 persone strisciano sulle ginocchia a New York. Sabato scorso, i partecipanti, volontari selezionati dall'artista William Pope.L, hanno percorso in totale tre chilometri sui marciapiedi a sud di Manhattan.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/282aea2e-aea5-4ea6-b96c-857280e58d97.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/282aea2e-aea5-4ea6-b96c-857280e58d97.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/282aea2e-aea5-4ea6-b96c-857280e58d97.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/282aea2e-aea5-4ea6-b96c-857280e58d97.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/282aea2e-aea5-4ea6-b96c-857280e58d97.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/23/282aea2e-aea5-4ea6-b96c-857280e58d97.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Una pioggia di pietre: in seguito ad un forte terremoto, numerose case sono rimaste gravemente danneggiate a Tirana (Albania). Qui in foto, buona parte del tetto è crollata direttamente nel salotto.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/249663dd-6d3b-4b21-b409-543b27bb40ba.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/249663dd-6d3b-4b21-b409-543b27bb40ba.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/249663dd-6d3b-4b21-b409-543b27bb40ba.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/249663dd-6d3b-4b21-b409-543b27bb40ba.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/249663dd-6d3b-4b21-b409-543b27bb40ba.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/249663dd-6d3b-4b21-b409-543b27bb40ba.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Visita a sorpresa: una pantera passeggia sul tetto di un'abitazione a Armentières (Francia). La polizia e i pompieri sono riusciti infine, con l'aiuto di un esperto, a catturare il felino, la cui provenienza rimane sconosciuta. Si suppone tuttavia che l'animale fosse tenuto illegalmente all'interno di una casa privata da cui sarebbe scappato.<br/>Immagine: AP/dpa</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/8531755e-d15c-4f21-8278-4440a2b9fdab.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/8531755e-d15c-4f21-8278-4440a2b9fdab.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/8531755e-d15c-4f21-8278-4440a2b9fdab.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/8531755e-d15c-4f21-8278-4440a2b9fdab.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/8531755e-d15c-4f21-8278-4440a2b9fdab.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2019/9/20/8531755e-d15c-4f21-8278-4440a2b9fdab.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Cosa succede nel mondo?</h1><p>Meglio non soffrire di claustrofobia: a Hong Kong, questi edifici ammassati uno accanto all'altro lasciano intravedere solo una sottile striscia di cielo.<br/>Immagine: dpa</p>" } ]