«La politica non può ignorare momenti importanti come lo sciopero delle donne»

Cosa succede nel mondo?
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Gli Emirati Arabi Uniti hanno trasmesso al Consiglio di sicurezza dell'ONU le foto, ormai rese pubbliche, di quattro petroliere danneggiate circa due mesi fa da atti di sabotaggio a largo di Fujaïrah. In questo scatto si può vedere un enorme buco nello scafo della petroliera A. Michel.
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

In un mondo extra large: all'ospedale Rudolf Virchow di Berlino, gli adulti possono rendersi conto personalmente dei pericoli che minacciano i bambini in una cucina sovradimensionata.
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Una protesta pericolosa: la felpa di un giovane prende fuoco a causa di una bomba Molotov durante una protesta studentesca a favore di migliori condizioni nell'ambito dell'istruzione in Cile.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Con il naso all'insù: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron e sua moglie Brigitte Macron assistono al volo della Patrouille de France seguito alla cerimonia per il 75° anniversario del D-Day al cimitero militare statunitense di Colleville-sur-Mer.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Senza esclusione di colpi: squadre di rematori si affrontano durante la corsa delle Dragon Boat sul fiume Jinjiang, nell'est della Cina.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Nell'ispezionare la sua vaschetta di fragole fresche, il cliente di un supermercato britannico vi ha scoperto, con grande sgomento, un geco che vi si era accomodato comodamente. Ancora non si è capito come abbia fatto l'animale ad arrivare lì. Tuttavia, secondo la catena di supermercati Sainsbury's, sono diverse le procedure messe in atto per evitare tali sorprese.
Immagine: Dukas
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Un tornado ha seminato il caos: a Bocholt, in Germania, un vortice ha spazzato via le automobili, danneggiato diverse case e sradicato alberi. Foto: la città di Bocholt
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Test attitudinale: a Hohhot, in Cina, una nuova recluta nel corpo dei pompieri attraversa un ostacolo in fiamme nel corso di un'esercitazione.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Veduta aerea: fedeli musulmani pregano nella Jama Masjid, una moschea di New Delhi, in occasione dell'Aïd el-Fitr. Questa festività segue la conclusione del ramadan.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Dopo la piena del Mississippi nello Stato del Missouri, certi luoghi assomigliano ad isole disperse fra le acque. 
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Durante la notte una donna sente un rumore in casa. Recatasi a controllare, vede qualcosa che la terrorizza: un alligatore lungo tre metri si è introdotto in casa rompendo la finestra e sta saccheggiando la sua cucina. La polizia intervenuta sul posto, cattura l'intruso e lo libera in un luogo più appropriato. Questo bizzarro episodio si è verificato a Clearwater, in Florida.
Immagine: Dukas
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Un po' di fortuna nella sfortuna: a Mezőcsát, in Ungheria, questo camion ha rischiato di cadere giù da un ponte autostradale in seguito ad un incidente. Il conducente se l'è cavata solo con qualche ferita.
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Ci sono moltissimi taxi, ma nessuno cliente: alcuni autisti, in piedi sul tetto di un autobus, manifestano contro i servizi online per il trasporto di passeggeri a Città del Messico.
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Una donna induista si prostra al suolo ricoperto di curcuma in occasione delle celebrazioni del Bhandara, il festival dedicato a questa magnifica spezia. I fedeli fanno offerte al dio Khandoba ricoprendo il tempio di Pune (India) di curcuma.
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Dopo aver fallito nel tentativo di far esplodere uno sportello automatico a Vorchdorf, in Austria, i ladri hanno innanzitutto dato fuoco al luogo del misfatto situato nell'ingresso di un supermercato. In seguito, hanno incendiato il veicolo con cui si sono dati alla fuga nei pressi di un'uscita dell'autostrada.
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Chi va più veloce? In occasione di un festival in Cina, un aereo acrobatico fa a gara con una motocicletta.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

In occasione del festival di sculture di sabbia di Binz, sull'isola di Rügen (Germania), alcuni scultori lavorano ad un immenso castello di sabbia. Culminante a 17,5 metri di altezza, l'edificio tenta di stabilire un nuovo record del mondo.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Pronto in ogni momento e ovunque: un pilota della F/A-18 Hornet (a sinistra) chiacchiera con un membro dell'equipaggio di terra della portaerei USS Abraham Lincoln nel Mar Arabico. Le tensioni fra gli Stati Uniti e l'Iran si sono intensificate considerevolmente nelle ultime settimane. Per accrescere la pressione su Teheran, il Pentagono ha inviato la portaerei e una squadra di bombardieri nella regione.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

A Hong Kong, alcuni studenti puliscono il Pilastro della vergogna dell'artista danese Jens Galschiot, eretto in memoria delle vittime del massacro della piazza Tienanmen.
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

A Newcastle, in Inghilterra, una telecamera di sorveglianza ha ripreso questo furto: nel bel mezzo della notte, due ladri hanno rubato una vasca che attendeva di essere montata. A causa del notevole peso della refurtiva, hanno tuttavia finito per abbandonarla per strada. Grazie al video, il vero proprietario, multato per scarico di rifiuti non autorizzato, ha potuto dimostrare l'avvenuto furto e di conseguenza la sua innocenza.
Immagine: Dukas
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Una stretta lacerante: a Venezia, una nave da crociera ha seminato il panico a bordo di una barca più piccola. Nell'avvicinarsi il mastodonte è sfuggito al controllo finendo col tamponare e danneggiare gravemente l'imbarcazione turistica. Almeno quattro persone sono rimaste ferite.
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Cosa vorrà dire? Poco prima di volare nel Regno Unito, il presidente statunitense Donald Trump si è mostrato con una nuova pettinatura durante una visita ad una chiesa.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Confronto: in Albania migliaia di persone manifestano contro l'attuale governo, chiedendo a gran voce nuove elezioni.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Un membro dell'equipaggio di una nave pattuglia della marina italiana tiene in braccio un bambino soccorso nel Mar Mediterraneo insieme ad altri 100 migranti. La neve sta facendo rotta verso il porto di Genova.
Immagine: dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

A Madrid, un toro colpisce il torero...nel posteriore. 
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Alcune militanti femministe manifestano a seno nudo, brandendo fumogeni, cartelli e sfoggiando messaggi scritti sui propri corpi davanti al Palais-Royal di Parigi per protestare contro i sessanta femminicidi commessi dall'inizio dell'anno. Le attiviste denunciano l'«indifferenza dello Stato» nei confronti delle vittime.
Immagine: Francois Mori/AP/dpa
Cosa succede nel mondo?

A Sanaa, nello Yemen, ad un givane uomo viene messo del kajal sulle palpebre. Questa usanza è legata al ramadan.
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Il gruppo pop olandese Vengaboys partecipa ad una manifestazione a Vienna. La loro canzone «We're Going To Ibiza!» è diventata un inno nell'ambito dello scandalo per corruzione che ha travolto il vice cancelliere dimissionario austriaco Heinz-Christian Strache (FPÖ).
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Alla fattoria di Dieter Schetz a Immenstadt, in Baviera, la cagnolina Molly allatta Rosa, un maialino di poco meno di sei settimane. Se non fosse stato per la femmina di Border Collie, il piccolo, che non riusciva a farsi strada fra i suoi fratelli e sorelle fino alla mammella della madre, avrebbe potuto morire di fame. Altra curiosità: Molly non ha mai allattato i suoi cuccioli.
Immagine: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
Cosa succede nel mondo?

In occasione di un evento gratuito, un uomo scivola lungo una zipline di 800 metri di lunghezza dal secondo piano della torre Eiffel, 115 metri al di sopra del Campo di Marte.
Immagine: Keystone
Cosa succede nel mondo?

Il pilota da corsa Lukas Lauda ha posato il casco del defunto padre Niki Lauda sulla sua bara, nella cattedrale di Saint-Etienne a Vienna.
Immagine: Keystone/Michael Gruber
