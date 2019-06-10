«La politica non può ignorare momenti importanti come lo sciopero delle donne»

Una giovane donna partecipa ad una manifestazione per la parità dei sessi. Keystone

È la donna più importante della Svizzera e ha imposto in un batter d'occhio al Consiglio nazionale, di cui è presidente, una pausa forzata nel giorno dello sciopero delle donne: si tratta di Marina Carobbio (PS/TI). Perché tale misura sia ancora necessaria nel 2019, ce lo spiega nell'intervista.

Signora Carobbio, il Consiglio nazionale farà una pausa nel giorno dello sciopero delle donne. È strano. Perché, come presidente del Consiglio, lo ha decretato?

Il 14 giugno è una giornata importante perché in tutta la Svizzera le donne si battono per le pari opportunità. È necessario perché nel 2019 la parità tra i sessi non è ancora una realtà – la discriminazione salariale è la parola chiave. Per me è importante che anche il Parlamento riconosca la giornata delle donne e si dimostri sensibile al tema. Se così facendo posso contribuire a fare in modo che alle elezioni federali del 20 ottobre vengano elette più donne, lo faccio. Ovviamente non si tratta di un ordine per il Parlamento. Se qualcuno non vuole partecipare, è libero di scegliere.

Mercoledì ha avuto un confronto verbale con il collega dell'UDC Andreas Glarner, che con una mozione d'ordine voleva impedire la pausa. Che cosa è successo?

Lunedì, alla riunione dell'Ufficio del Consiglio nazionale ho comunicato l'intenzione di proporre una sospensione della seduta per il 14 giugno. Nessuno all'interno dell'Ufficio si è opposto e non ci sono stati pareri contrari alla proposta, ma soltanto domande sullo svolgimento. Il Parlamento è stato subito informato per iscritto. Successivamente il Sig. Glarner ha presentato la sua mozione d'ordine e io ho preso posizione in merito.

Senza dubbio le parlamentari di sinistra avranno previsto questa interruzione della seduta ...

... non ne so nulla. Effettivamente parecchie donne mi hanno chiesto se fosse stato programmato qualche cosa. Tuttavia, questa proposta è stata una mia idea – la politica non può ignorare momenti importanti come lo sciopero nazionale delle donne.

La presidente del Consiglio Nazionale Marina Carobbio (PS/TI) nel corso di un dibattito alla Camera bassa. Keystone

In quanto donna di sinistra si è trovata in difficoltà nella scelta tra sciopero o lavori parlamentari?

Presiedo un'assemblea parlamentare, non ha nulla a che fare con me come persona privata e rappresentante del PS. Come presidente ho un altro ruolo, neutrale. Le questioni riguardanti il Consiglio vanno affrontate e le risoluzioni del 14 giugno non devono essere affidate agli uomini. Un'interruzione di un quarto d'ora per mostrarsi solidali nei confronti delle donne la trovo una misura adeguata e giusta. Una breve pausa non influenzerà lo svolgimento dei lavori. Si tratta di una soluzione pragmatica. Al termine della sessione alle 13:00 ovviamente parteciperò a una manifestazione in Ticino.

E che cosa farà nei 15 minuti di pausa?

Andrò in Piazza Federale. E poi riprenderò puntualmente la seduta.

Lo sciopero delle donne è qualcosa di più di un simbolo? Cambierà qualche cosa in modo duraturo?

Lo sciopero è il culmine di quest'anno delle donne. Nel 2019 si discuterà molto di disuguaglianza di genere. Mi auguro che lasci una traccia. Il primo sciopero delle donne nel 1991 ha portato alla successiva approvazione in Parlamento della legge sulle pari opportunità.

Dopo questo sciopero quale legge dovrà essere adottata?

Certamente dovremo finalmente ottenere l'uguaglianza salariale. Ma c'è ancora molto da fare per combattere gli stereotipi e la discriminazione delle donne. Allo stesso tempo, e a tal proposito mi impegnerò personalmente durante il mio anno presidenziale, ci devono essere più donne in Parlamento e in politica.

„Il movimento femminista è molto ampio, non solo a sinistra“

Le donne della borghesia vedono nello sciopero un mezzo sbagliato per rivendicare esigenze legittime. Come mai persino nel dibattito in materia di pari opportunità le divergenze politiche hanno la meglio sulla solidarietà tra donne?

Trovo che la solidarietà tra donne funzioni. Altrimenti 114 parlamentari donne non avrebbero acconsentito all'interruzione della seduta. Ci sono posizioni diverse riguardo allo sciopero, è vero. Ma molte richieste sono sostenute da tante donne. Il movimento femminista è molto ampio, non solo a sinistra.

Lei fa il medico part–time, è membro del Consiglio nazionale e ha due figli.

Vuole sapere come riesco a tenere insieme tutto questo? Lo chieda anche agli uomini. Con me funziona anche grazie all'aiuto fondamentale di mio marito e della mia famiglia. Non è scontato. Soprattutto quando i bambini erano piccoli è stato molto difficile. Nel frattempo, uno dei miei figli è diventato grande, l'altro ha 15 anni. Ma è vero che senza una buona organizzazione non funzionerebbe.

La domanda era la seguente: un elemento centrale della politica sulle pari opportunità è la possibilità di conciliare meglio attività professionale e vita privata. Con lei sembra funzionare – quindi questa rivendicazione è superata?

No. Il sostegno familiare da solo non basta, ci vogliono anche strutture migliori per conciliare famiglia, lavoro e politica. Inoltre, io riesco a conciliare tutto solo a determinate condizioni. Da agosto, per via dell'anno presidenziale, non svolgo più l'attività di medico, e già negli ultimi anni ho dovuto ridimensionare parecchio i miei compiti. Del resto, non è possibile fare altrimenti. Quando il mio anno presidenziale sarà terminato, tornerò al mio lavoro di medico di base nello studio medico associato – devo ancora stabilire in quale misura. Pertanto, vorrei che tutte le persone con un lavoro e una famiglia possano disporre di strutture che consentano di conciliare meglio questi due ambiti.

„Le quote rosa funzionano. Come soluzione temporanea sono favorevole.“

In Parlamento è in atto un ricambio generazionale, aumenta il numero di genitori con figli piccoli. Come si potrebbero conciliare meglio sedute e vita familiare?

Il Parlamento dovrebbe considerare nuove suddivisioni temporali della sessione: quando si hanno figli piccoli, assentarsi quattro volte l'anno, ogni volta per tre settimane, è molto pesante. In concreto mi sono impegnata con la vicepresidente Moret a favore di un'area per l'allattamento, e l'abbiamo realizzata.

Quali nuove strutture ha in mente?

Per esempio, quando la seduta comincia presto al mattino e finisce tardi la sera e si hanno bambini piccoli, è difficile...

Finora nessuna delle nove donne membri del Consiglio Federale ha figli in età scolare. Che cosa dovrebbe cambiare?

Ci vuole una nuova consapevolezza del fatto che anche le donne che hanno figli possono svolgere compiti così importanti. Il primo ministro della Nuova Zelanda, Jacinda Ardern, ha dimostrato che è possibile. A suo tempo la mia candidatura a membro del Consiglio federale fu discussa seriamente, mentre la consigliera nazionale Isabelle Moret, figurava ugualmente nel ticket ufficiale del Consiglio federale, malgrado avesse figli piccoli. Certo, essere membro del Consiglio federale è un impegno incredibilmente pesante. E prima di assumersi questo impegno, bisogna discuterne a fondo con il proprio partner. E anche qui, senza le strutture flessibili di cui parlavo non funzionerebbe.

All'inizio della sua carriera politica lei era considerata solo come la figlia di Werner Carobbio, anche lui membro del Consiglio nazionale. Come ha vissuto tutto questo?

Venivo presa meno sul serio, proprio in quanto donna. Sono stereotipi duri a morire. Ancora oggi le donne vengono invitate ai dibattiti anzitutto per discutere temi ritenuti prevalentemente femminili come la famiglia. Sebbene da tempo ci siano donne esperte anche di politica finanziaria. E come sempre, ci si interessa ancora troppo a come una donna si veste. Ma devo ammettere che quando a 24 anni venni eletta al Gran Consiglio del Canton Ticino fu solo per il mio nome. Di questo ne sono consapevole. Il mio nome mi ha aperto molte porte. Tuttavia, subito dopo le elezioni ho dovuto dimostrare di avere delle idee mie.

Lei è a favore di una quota rosa in Parlamento?

Nel corso dell'anno presidenziale ho avuto modo di conoscere diversi parlamenti esteri con quote rosa fisse, come di recente la Macedonia del Nord. Hanno già aumentato la loro quota dal 30% al 40% – attualmente in Parlamento siede il 38% di donne. In Ruanda questa percentuale arriva addirittura al 61,2%. Quello che voglio dire, è che le quote rosa funzionano. Come soluzione temporanea sono favorevole.

„Ci si interessa ancora troppo a come una donna si veste“

Anche nel Consiglio federale?

Attualmente la proporzione è 3:4. Ma a prescindere da questo, ritengo che una rappresentanza proporzionata dal punto di vista del genere sia importante, come lo è la rappresentanza adeguata delle aree linguistiche.

Quale quota rosa auspicherebbe alle elezioni federali in autunno?

Nella lista del PS abbiamo il 50 per cento di candidate, una percentuale che mi sembra corretta. Qui la responsabilità è dei partiti.

Per concludere: Che cosa si augura per la prossima generazione di donne?

Che scompaiano gli eterni stereotipi legati alla figura femminile. Una donna deve poter realizzare ciò che vuole nella società, in politica e nel lavoro, senza per questo essere giudicata o discriminata.

Le immagini del giorno