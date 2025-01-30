Florian Silbereisen is currently busy filming new "Traumschiff" episodes in Costa Rica. Picture: Dirk Bartling/ZDF/dpa

Florian Silbereisen is currently busy filming new "Traumschiff" episodes. Now the 43-year-old shows on Instagram how he and his colleagues are preparing for their roles on the high seas.

Florian Silbereisen is currently sailing the high seas with the "Traumschiff ".

For his role as Captain Max Parger, the 43-year-old has to memorize a lot of lines - partly because he is allowed to give an emotional "Captain's Dinner" speech at the end of each episode.

The entertainer has now given an insight into the life of the actors on the MS Amadea, the main filming location for the "Traumschiff" series, on his Instagram account.

Florian Silbereisen: "Greetings from the reading rehearsal"

The picture posted shows Florian Silbereisen and his colleagues Daniel Morgenroth, Barbara Wussow and Collien Ulmen-Fernandes going through the script together. "Greetings from the rehearsal", Silbereisen writes with the picture.

Florian Silbereisen has been on the "Traumschiff" as Captain Max Parger since January 2019. Since then, he has been sharing updates from filming on the high seas.

One fan wrote about his latest photo: "It looks like a lot of work ... It always seems so easy on TV ..."

Meanwhile, a second follower comments in amazement: "Wow, I didn't know you were doing something like that. And what's nice is that you're having fun with them."

Florian Silbereisen ended up in the wrong country

At the beginning of January, Florian Silbereisen was the victim of a flight chaos on his way to the current "Traumschiff" filming in Costa Rica. As a result, he had to take a long detour and ended up in Canada instead of Costa Rica.

However, as the current picture on Instagram shows, Captain Parger has now arrived safely on the TV cruise ship MS Amadea and is already busy preparing and filming the new "Traumschiff" episodes.

