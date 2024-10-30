The British royals at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023 in London. IMAGO/Depositphotos

Hat designer Jess Collett created the glamorous headdress for Princess Kate and daughter Charlotte for King Charles' coronation. In an interview, she describes the collaboration as "very nerve-wracking".

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In May 2023, the coronation of King Charles took place in London.

On this historic day, Princess Kate and her daughter Charlotte wore a special headdress. It was created by British designer Jess Collett.

The hat designer has now revealed in a new interview that working with Princess Kate was "very nerve-wracking". Show more

It's a kind of accolade for a designer: when a fashion designer is allowed to create a special look for the British royal family, the royals come particularly close. Especially when the designed pièce is presented at a historic occasion such as the coronation of King Charles in May 2023.

This dream came true for fashion designer Jess Collett. Together with designer Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen, the British designer was allowed to create Princess Kate's look for Coronation 2023.

There was speculation and betting in advance as to which tiara Princess Kate would wear on this important day. The Princess of Wales had several models to choose from, including the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, the Lotus Flower tiara and the Cartier Halo. However, the label states that she had to leave them in the safe that day. To demonstrate her humility to the new king.

The collaboration was "very nerve-wracking"

Instead of the tiara, the 42-year-old wore an elegant headdress. And what a headdress it was.

Jess Collett's custom-made headpiece for Princess Kate and daughter Charlotte (9) consisted of silver tulle leaves, the mini crystals between the individual leaves sparkling to the max. The idea was based on the "Golden Crown" headdress, which the designer had on display in her studio in Notting Hill. However, the Royale jewelry differed significantly from the exhibit. On her model, each leaf was embroidered with real silver thread.

In an interview with People magazine, Collett recalls the collaboration: "It was so nerve-wracking."

The effort was doubly worthwhile: Princess Kate beamed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Coronation with Collett's jewelry on her head.

And the British designer's children were also full of praise: "Wow, that looks great!" they marveled at the sight of the royal object. Collett confessed to "People" magazine: "I've always dreamed of this."

