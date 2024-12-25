  1. Residential Customers
Andrew must stay away from church service King Charles bans his brother from the royal walk

dpa

25.12.2024 - 21:51

It has long been a tradition: the British royal family shows itself to onlookers during a walk on Christmas Day. But one thing is different for the royals than for most British families. And one is missing.

DPA

25.12.2024, 21:51

25.12.2024, 21:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The British royal family walked to Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham today.
  • Together, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and their relatives were in good spirits.
  • However, Charles' second brother Prince Andrew, who was present last year, was absent.
  • This was probably due to the fact that the 64-year-old recently hit the headlines again due to his close relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.
Show more

With King Charles III at the helm, the British royal family strolled to the traditional Christmas service. Princess Kate was particularly in the spotlight during one of her rare public appearances.

The wife of heir to the throne Prince William completed chemotherapy a few weeks ago and has rarely appeared in public recently.

Now Kate, wearing a green coat and matching hat, joined William and their three children behind her father-in-law and Queen Camilla.

Numerous onlookers cheered on the royals

Numerous onlookers gathered at the royal estate of Sandringham in eastern England to cheer the royals on their way to the church of St. Mary Magdalene.

Charles is fuming with rage. Is Prince Andrew facing ostracism after new scandal?

Charles is fuming with rageIs Prince Andrew facing ostracism after new scandal?

The first people had been waiting since the evening before to get good seats. Some people were dressed up or had costumed their dogs.

The royal family usually spends Christmas at Sandringham, where the presents are also unwrapped - but unlike most British families, the royals receive their presents on Christmas Eve. They owe this tradition to their German ancestors.

Charles' brother Prince Andrew is missing from the walk

The service began with the national anthem and the Christmas carol "O Come All Ye Faithful ", according to the British news agency PA.

Charles' sister Princess Anne and his youngest brother Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie were among those present from the royal circle.

No meeting between father and son. King Charles makes fun of Prince Harry

No meeting between father and sonKing Charles makes fun of Prince Harry

However, Charles' second brother Prince Andrew, who was present last year, was absent. The reason for this is likely to be that the 64-year-old recently hit the headlines again due to his proximity to a suspected Chinese spy.

Due to his involvement in the abuse scandal surrounding US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, Andrew has already had to largely withdraw from public life.

