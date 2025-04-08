Does China now want to move closer to Europe? Johannes Neudecker/dpa

China is wooing Europe with technology, investments - and a smile. But anyone who looks behind China's rhetoric will recognize the conditions: no criticism, no questions, no objections.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Victor Gao, ex-interpreter to politician Deng Xiaoping and now Beijing's mouthpiece, promotes China's line in the West.

In the midst of economic problems, China is trying to win back Europe as a partner - on the condition that it does not criticize Beijing.

Europe is under geopolitical pressure between China and the USA and has to make a decision. Show more

Victor Gao, once Deng Xiaoping's interpreter, now vice president of a government-affiliated think tank - and figurehead for China's propaganda with a Western veneer - sits on the 50th floor of a glass skyscraper in Beijing.

Where other Chinese experts remain silent because the new anti-espionage law forces them to be cautious, Gao talks. And how. Whether CNN, BBC or al-Jazeera - everyone gets it from him, the party line, eloquently packaged and charmingly served.

This is reported by the Tages Anzeiger newspaper.

His current mission: to woo Europe, while relations with the West are crumbling under the weight of Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang, corona and closing ranks with Russia.

Between a charm offensive and a cold stare

Victor Gao demands: "Wake up from your American nightmare." And immediately delivers the Chinese offer: less morality, more market. China as a "resource", not a rival.

But behind the smile lurks geopolitical calculation.

After all, NATO has long been seen as the enemy, and Western democracies are described in China's state media as decadent, refugee-ridden orders. At the same time, Gao preaches closing ranks in interviews - as long as Europe refrains from any criticism of Beijing.

From Deng's vision to Xi's control

Victor Gao, who translated Deng's words into the international arena in the 1980s, embodies China's transformation: from an aspiring reformist state to an autocratically controlled superpower under Xi Jinping.

What used to be openness is now demarcation - and yet: economic hardship is forcing China back towards rapprochement.

With the economic downturn in its own country, youth unemployment, the real estate crisis, demographic decline and mountains of debt, it now wants Europe back as a partner. Or at least as a market.

The tale of the savior from the Far East

Gao describes Europe as a continent on the brink of collapse: "You have no more money at all," he says. China, on the other hand? Ready to help. With experience, technology and growth. A kind of development aid - made in China.

But the price is high: no criticism. No geopolitics. No questions asked.

Human rights? Tibet? Xinjiang? Are elegantly omitted. Anyone who raises them is either a "gangster" financed by the USA or a naïve idealist. Gao prefers to sell the high-speed train network, the next 6G expansion and the bubbling growth figures.

Problems? "Of course there are," he says - and immediately changes the subject.

What Europe really needs to decide

Europe is actually caught between two fronts today: An increasingly aggressive China, a once again blustering Trump - and in between, the hope of strategic independence. But the big question remains: Can Europe break away from both power blocs?

Victor Gao says that Europe is too small to be an adversary.

But perhaps this is precisely Europe's underestimated strength: not wanting to dominate, but to mediate between the extremes - without selling out.

Because Gao is right about one thing: the world as we know it is changing rapidly. But whether China's charm offensive is more than just a tactical smile will be measured by whether Beijing wants genuine partnership - or just a Europe that shuts up and pays up.

