Victor Gao, once Deng Xiaoping's interpreter, now vice president of a government-affiliated think tank - and figurehead for China's propaganda with a Western veneer - sits on the 50th floor of a glass skyscraper in Beijing.
Where other Chinese experts remain silent because the new anti-espionage law forces them to be cautious, Gao talks. And how. Whether CNN, BBC or al-Jazeera - everyone gets it from him, the party line, eloquently packaged and charmingly served.
But behind the smile lurks geopolitical calculation.
After all, NATO has long been seen as the enemy, and Western democracies are described in China's state media as decadent, refugee-ridden orders. At the same time, Gao preaches closing ranks in interviews - as long as Europe refrains from any criticism of Beijing.
From Deng's vision to Xi's control
Victor Gao, who translated Deng's words into the international arena in the 1980s, embodies China's transformation: from an aspiring reformist state to an autocratically controlled superpower under Xi Jinping.
What used to be openness is now demarcation - and yet: economic hardship is forcing China back towards rapprochement.
With the economic downturn in its own country, youth unemployment, the real estate crisis, demographic decline and mountains of debt, it now wants Europe back as a partner. Or at least as a market.
The tale of the savior from the Far East
Gao describes Europe as a continent on the brink of collapse: "You have no more money at all," he says. China, on the other hand? Ready to help. With experience, technology and growth. A kind of development aid - made in China.
But the price is high: no criticism. No geopolitics. No questions asked.
Human rights? Tibet? Xinjiang? Are elegantly omitted. Anyone who raises them is either a "gangster" financed by the USA or a naïve idealist. Gao prefers to sell the high-speed train network, the next 6G expansion and the bubbling growth figures.
Problems? "Of course there are," he says - and immediately changes the subject.
What Europe really needs to decide
Europe is actually caught between two fronts today: An increasingly aggressive China, a once again blustering Trump - and in between, the hope of strategic independence. But the big question remains: Can Europe break away from both power blocs?
Victor Gao says that Europe is too small to be an adversary.
Because Gao is right about one thing: the world as we know it is changing rapidly. But whether China's charm offensive is more than just a tactical smile will be measured by whether Beijing wants genuine partnership - or just a Europe that shuts up and pays up.