Trump and von der Leyen: the cheat sheet will be really expensive for Europe. KEYSTONE

A supposedly harmless piece of paper played a key role at the customs summit between the USA and the EU. US President Donald Trump had handwritten remarks on it that the EU will have to pay dearly for.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you It has been clear since Sunday that an agreement in the customs dispute between the USA and the EU is imminent.

As announced by Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump, EU products imported into the USA will be subject to tariffs of 15 percent in future.

Donald Trump relied on a cheat sheet for the announcement. In addition to the most important facts, it also contained handwritten notes of great significance. Show more

An agreement at last: After weeks of back and forth, the USA and Europe have settled their customs disputes. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the results of the negotiations: From now on, the US will impose tariffs of 15 percent on products from the EU.

"We have agreed that the tariff on cars and everything else will be a flat 15 percent," confirmed Trump. It was also agreed that the EU would invest 600 billion dollars in the USA and make energy purchases worth 750 billion dollars.

In addition to the dizzying figures, an actually inconspicuous detail attracted attention when the deal was announced: a piece of paper. Donald Trump used the piece of paper several times as a guide. Apparently, the most important key points of the agreement had been noted there by his advisors.

But that's not all: as can be clearly seen in some press photos, the piece of paper also contained some handwritten comments by Trump on the individual aspects of the agreement.

"Dealmaker" Trump plays high poker - and wins

While Trump was apparently satisfied with the tariffs on US imports into the EU - the EU removed tariffs on almost all product groups - and did not write anything down, the 79-year-old briefly noted "15 percent" underneath. In doing so, Trump set the direction for a general tariff on EU products at this level - and overrode a staggered proposal from the EU. Previously, it had been suggested that ten percent should be levied across the board - with an exception of 15 percent on cars.

Meanwhile, another note from the US President was particularly costly for the European Union. The EU hoped to satisfy Trump with 500 billion dollars in investments in the USA and energy imports worth 600 billion.

Donald Trump made handwritten notes on a notepad that were likely to cost the EU a lot of money. Bild: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

But that was not enough for the self-proclaimed "dealmaker": As his cheat sheet revealed, Trump had 600 billion in investments and 750 billion in energy in mind - a total of 250 billion dollars more than the original proposal. In the end, he was successful with his poker tactics and Ursula von der Leyen gave in.

Major concessions to the USA? The EU is playing it down

The EU also appears to be willing to compromise when it comes to the important automotive industry. At least if you believe Trump's comment on the note. According to the note, the EU has signaled its willingness to align EU regulations with US car standards.

The EU does not want to know anything about this yet: It was said that the current situation is a snapshot that could still change before the final decisions are made.

How the EU heads of government reacted to the customs deal

Meanwhile, the reactions within Europe to the agreement could not be more different. Criticism of the agreement was particularly harsh in France, where Prime Minister François Bayrou spoke of a "dark day" and described the deal as a submission to the EU.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was more diplomatic, commenting that he supported the agreement, but "without enthusiasm".

French Prime Minister François Bayrou clearly criticized the customs deal between the EU and the USA. (archive picture) Bild: SDA

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised Ursula von der Leyen for being able to "avert a trade conflict". Everyone involved could benefit from this, "on both sides of the Atlantic, companies and consumers alike". Austria's Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer emphasized that he would now like to see a "more stable phase of transatlantic trade".

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen received the full brunt of the criticism from Hungary. "Donald Trump has eaten Commission President von der Leyen for breakfast," said Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Compared to "heavyweight" Donald Trump, the 66-year-old can be classified as a "featherweight".