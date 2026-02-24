Louvre director resigns - Gallery Museum director Laurence des Cars has handed in her resignation. (archive picture) Image: dpa The break-in made international headlines and is an unfortunate affair for the Louvre. (archive picture) Image: dpa Empress Eugénie's crown was later found damaged near the Louvre. (archive picture) Image: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/dpa An international manhunt is underway for the burglars of the Louvre. Image: Uncredited/Interpol via AP/dpa According to a media report, some of the Louvre jewels are now stored at a depth of 26 meters. (symbolic image) Image: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/dpa Louvre director resigns - Gallery Museum director Laurence des Cars has handed in her resignation. (archive picture) Image: dpa The break-in made international headlines and is an unfortunate affair for the Louvre. (archive picture) Image: dpa Empress Eugénie's crown was later found damaged near the Louvre. (archive picture) Image: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/dpa An international manhunt is underway for the burglars of the Louvre. Image: Uncredited/Interpol via AP/dpa According to a media report, some of the Louvre jewels are now stored at a depth of 26 meters. (symbolic image) Image: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/dpa

A few months ago, Laurence des Cars offered her resignation as director of the Louvre. Now that the abuses at the famous museum are continuing, a new decision has been made.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A good four months after the spectacular break-in at the Louvre in Paris, museum director Laurence des Cars has resigned.

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted her resignation on Tuesday, the Élysée Palace announced.

For months, one negative headline has followed the next regarding events at the prestigious museum. Show more

Around four months after the break-in at the Louvre and a series of other abuses, the director of the museum has handed in her resignation. As announced by the Élysée Palace in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron accepted Laurence des Cars' letter of resignation.

In a statement, the Élysée called it an "act of responsibility". This comes at a time when the most visited museum in the world needs to calm down and needs new impetus to tackle the major challenges in terms of security and modernization. Macron thanked the Cars for their commitment over the past few years.

Crises at the Louvre continue

For months, one negative headline has followed the next regarding events at the prestigious museum. Most recently, the Louvre caused a stir with suspicions of a large-scale ticket fraud that had been going on for ten years. Investigators arrested nine people and confiscated more than 1.4 million euros (around 1.3 million francs). It is not only the security concept that shows gaps, there have also been several floods in the museum, in which a ceiling painting and books are said to have been damaged.

The Louvre's employees are also dissatisfied: In December, there were partial work stoppages and a complete closure that lasted four days. The employees are demanding more staff, better working conditions, an end to precarious contract work and outsourcing - and not least investment in the buildings and technical equipment.

Jewelry theft was the heaviest blow

The most serious blow, however, was the burglary in October, in which jewelry worth 88 million euros (around 80 million Swiss francs) was stolen. The crime by several criminals made international headlines and triggered a debate about the security of the museum.

The masked men had parked a truck equipped with a lifting platform next to the museum in the French capital. While two of the perpetrators waited on scooters on the street, the other two used the lift to get onto a balcony on the second floor and from there through a window into the museum, where they also threatened staff. The loot has not yet been found.

The director of the Car had already offered her resignation, but the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, refused. Following further crises, however, she announced that she would re-examine the organization and governance of the Louvre.

Des Cars had taken over the post of Louvre Director in 2021. Macron has now proposed entrusting her with a mission for cooperation between major museums as part of the current French G7 presidency.