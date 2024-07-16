Kylian Mbappé beaming from ear to ear at his Real presentation. IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Real Madrid have unveiled their biggest summer transfer: Kylian Mbappé made his first appearance at the sold-out Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Linus Hämmerli

Real Madrid presented Kylian Mbappé at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. The stadium was filled to capacity. The French striker made his first appearance in the kit of his "dream club" in front of 85,000 people. Mbappé emphasized that it was a dream come true for him. His words were celebrated at regular intervals with shouts of "Mbappé, Mbappé, Mbappé".

In the morning, Mbappé underwent medical tests and then signed the five-year contract that had been waiting for him for months. This was followed by press conferences and what the fans were waiting for: the official presentation.

85,000 people traveled to the Bernabeu for Kylian Mbappé. IMAGO/Sipa USA

Of course, a presentation like this has to be kitschy. Mbappé stood next to club president Florentino Pérez and all 15 Champions League (and Champions Cup) trophies that Real Madrid have already won. Many icons from the club's history stood guard for the new superstar, including Zinedine Zidane. "Twelve years ago, 'Zizou' (Zidane) invited a promising youngster to visit our training ground. Now this boy is the star who will help us to be successful in the future. Welcome, Kylian Mbappé!"

Pérez went on to say that he knew what this moment meant to Kylian (Mbappé) because "we saw your eyes light up when you were here for the first time at 13". Mbappé's eyes shone again this time: "I will give my life for this club," said Mbappé. "I'm proud to be a player at the best football club in the world."

Kylian Mbappé ✖️ Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/2Pmpxelc3J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2024

The presentation of Kylian Mbappé in the video