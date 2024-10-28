Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 away at Werder Bremen and are third in the table after eight rounds, five points behind leaders Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Xhaka won many duels against Bremen and kept a cool head under pressure. However, the national team captain's game was not free of mistakes.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

After losing 5-2 away to Real Madrid in the Champions League, Dortmund also lost 2-1 away to Augsburg in the league. While Kobel can be absolved of any blame in Madrid, the Nati goalkeeper also had to put up with criticism at the weekend. He showed weaknesses in his passing on several occasions, causing problems for his teammates. Even Claude-Maurice's equalizer from 28 metres does not appear to be completely unstoppable.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Gladbach draw 1-1 away at Mainz with Omlin still missing through injury.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Nico Elvedi is also on the injured list for the weekend.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer on the other side was substituted for Mainz in the 87th minute and received a yellow card shortly afterwards. The result remains unchanged.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

Vargas is still missing from the 2-1 win over Dortmund due to an ankle injury.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is substituted in the 62nd minute against Holstein Kiel with the score at 2-0. The game eventually ends 2:1.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Rieder's teammate Leonidas Stergiou is still out injured.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger seems to have lost his place as a regular for the Wolves and does not feature for the third time in a row. The game against St. Pauli ends goalless.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda makes his 3rd Bundesliga appearance. The defender is substituted in the 82nd minute against Union Berlin with the score at 1:1. He helps his team, which is outnumbered from the 77th minute onwards, to secure the draw. However, the refereeing team did almost more to ensure that Frankfurt did not lose. Union's managing director of professional football Horst Heldt is furious after the game because his team was denied a goal in stoppage time. "We lost two points today and the referee is taking them home," Heldt said bluntly.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The 18-year-old once again misses out in the 3-1 defeat against RB Leipzig.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi, who celebrated his 19th birthday on October 14, started for the second team. There Freiburg suffered a 1-0 defeat against 1. Göppinger SV.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

New coach, new luck? Not at all! Loosli is back on the substitutes' bench, but does not make an appearance. And the game against Bayern Munich is lost 5-0.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Akanji plays the full distance in the 1-0 win over Southampton and does his job with aplomb. Because Liverpool dropped points in their top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal (2-2) on Sunday evening, Manchester City are top of the table after matchday 9.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle lose 2-1 away to Chelsea, with Schär yellow-carded in the 22nd minute for a hard tackle. He can do little about the goals conceded.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Yann Sommer handed out gifts in the Wankdorf on Wednesday, but only after the game. After the lucky 1-0 win, he marched into the YB dressing room with a plastic bag filled with Inter shirts and fulfilled the Bernese players' jersey wishes. Inter Milan and Juventus Turin, on the other hand, gave each other absolutely nothing in Sunday evening's thrilling clash. The game ended 4-4, with Sommer not pulling off any mega-bucks, but not having his best day either. At 4-4, for example, he got his fingertips to the ball but was unable to steer the shot around the post.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Heavy rainfall in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna meant that the match between FC Bologna and AC Milan first had to be called off and then postponed. AC Milan will host league leaders Napoli on Tuesday.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

So much water has fallen from the sky in the region around Bologna over the past few days that it was not possible to hold the match properly.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

The unexpected break may not come at all inconvenient for the four Swiss players affected by the match being called off, as their teams are also competing in the Champions League, which at least gives them a little more time to recover.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna return to action on Tuesday when they face Cagliari away from home in the league.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas was substituted in the 80th minute with the score at 1-0. Half a minute later, Parma scored to make the final score 1:1. However, Haas was not at fault for the goal.

Parma Simon Sohm

Simon Sohm plays as usual for Parma. After the game, he will probably mourn the missed victory, as his team-mate Bonny hammers a penalty against the crossbar in the 83rd minute. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Sohm is cautioned for a foul.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez does not play in the 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow was substituted in the 80th minute of the 2-0 away win against Espanyol Barcelona. Sow almost makes it 3-0 in the 11th minute of stoppage time, but the goalkeeper makes a miraculous save to turn the ball around the post.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert once again plays in central midfield in the 2-1 defeat against Villarreal. He was substituted in the 88th minute with a yellow card.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn has been on the bench since Radoslaw Majecki returned from a long injury lay-off. And Monaco lost for the first time, going down to a 2-1 defeat in Nice.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria is only on the bench for once. But Monaco paid dearly for resting him. The captain is missed on the pitch.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

After his strong performance in the 5-1 Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade, in which Embolo scored and assisted, the striker now scores his first goal of the season in the league. He put his team ahead in the 39th minute, but Monaco returned empty-handed from Nice.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia is missing through injury for the thrilling clash against PSG. Marseille had to play shorthanded from the 20th minute onwards and lost 3-0 at home.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Led by captain Vincent Sierro, Toulouse got off to a dream start away at bottom club Montpellier and led 3-0 after just 27 minutes. Nothing changed. Sierro was substituted in the 84th minute.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic is out injured at bottom club Montpellier.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Gabriel Barès makes his third substitute appearance of the season. He was substituted in the 85th minute with the score at 0-3 - but such a short outing is not really much fun.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Fernandes is in the starting eleven against Reims and is substituted in the 60th minute with the score at 2-1. The result remained the same.

Other Swiss players abroad

Greenville (3rd division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

Lyam MacKinnon scores twice in the 5-1 win over Tormenta and finishes the league phase in 4th place thanks to the victory, giving him home advantage in the play-off quarter-finals. MacKinnon is not only happy about making the playoffs, but also about the "Golden Boot" award, which he wins as the league's top scorer. The 25-year-old has recorded 16 goals and 6 assists in 22 games, an incredible haul. Perhaps a Swiss club will soon be interested, as the professional footballer, who trained at Lausanne-Sport, would not be averse, as he revealed in an interview with blue Sport a few weeks ago.

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni was substituted after just over an hour against Rio Ave with the score at 3-0. In the 81st minute, he scored the final goal to make it 5-0. From around seven meters, he smashed the ball into the net after a hullabaloo.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba has injured his thigh and is therefore not in the squad for the 2-0 win against Utrecht. During the week, he was still in the starting eleven for the 3-1 Champions League win over Benfica Lisbon.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fosso was substituted in the 81st minute against Groningen with the score at 0-0. Five minutes later, his team celebrated their only goal of the evening, scored by the unlucky Bacuna, who buxomized the ball into his own goal.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Leaders Ludogorets Razgrad play against ZSKA 1948 Sofia on Monday (17:00).

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Jashari has impressed in central midfield for Bruges. He was substituted in the fifth minute of stoppage time and shortly afterwards the 2:1 victory was wrapped up.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

In the 3-0 defeat against Royal Antwerp, Zeqiri was substituted in the 76th minute with the score at 2-0.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez makes his 11th start for Gent in their 12th league game, but fails to get going against Genk and is unable to prevent a 2-0 defeat. The 22-year-old was substituted in the 79th minute.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Mbabu was in the starting eleven for the 2-0 win against Aarhus, as he had been during the week in the 1-0 Europa League win against Union Saint-Gilloise, after missing the previous week's 3-2 defeat through injury. And Mbabu not only played in the game, he also opened the scoring, scoring his first goal as a Midtjylland player.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

AEK Athens surprisingly lose 1-0 away to Panserraikos. Zuber is again not in the squad.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Sturm Graz celebrate a 2-1 away win against LASK. Wüthrich is still missing through injury.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Salzburg are held to a 0-0 draw by Wolfsberger AC. Okoh is not in the squad.

BW Linz Silvan Wallner

Wallner scores an own goal against TSV Hartberg in the 6th minute. In the end they lose 2-1.

Mvogo concedes three goals against Rodez AF away from home, but his team still pick up a point and remain second in the table after ten matchdays.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Miro Muheim is the assist king in Bundesliga 2. The 26-year-old full-back delivered his seventh assist in his tenth game against SV Elversberg. In the end, it did little good, as HSV lost the game 2:4.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti is still suffering from back problems and is once again unavailable for HSV.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Elvedi played in the back three in the 4-3 away win against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is substituted in the 76th minute when the score is already 3-1 to Hertha Berlin and it stays that way until the final whistle.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Rupp is again not called up for the match against Hertha Berlin.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Gantenbein is missing for the 4-3 home defeat against SpVgg Greuther Fürth due to muscular complaints.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller was absent for a long time due to illness, but has now made an impressive return. He made the starting eleven against Darmstadt 98 and scored in the 18th minute to make it 1:1. He did not return to the pitch after the break, as he was probably not yet fit enough for 90 minutes. The result remains the same after Keller's goal.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Michi Frey misses the draw against Burnley due to a calf injury.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt sits on the bench for the 0-0 draw against Bristol City.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht is still missing from the 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough due to injury.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Hull City pick up a point away against Derby County (1-1). Racioppi does not play as a substitute goalkeeper.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Chicago Fire missed out on the play-offs - the season is over.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

After missing the playoffs, Arigoni returns to FC Lugano.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Bürki also missed the playoffs with St. Louis CITY.

Seattle Stefan Frei

The playoffs begin for Stefan Frei on Tuesday night. Seattle will host Houston Dynamo.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

The striker with shirt number 99 did not play in the 2-1 defeat against FK Vojvodina.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Pusic is substituted in the 65th minute of the 4-2 away win against Dinamo Zagreb with the score at 3-2.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Ademi is on the bench against Dinamo Zagreb.

SH Shenhua (China) Cephas Malele

Malele scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time against Shenzhen Xinpengcheng to make it 2-2 - his 16th goal of the season. But because it was not enough to win, Shanghai Port moved past Shenhua in the SH Shenhua table and have one point more to their name after 29 rounds.

Nantong Zhiyun (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Ming-Yang Yang prepares the goal in the 3-1 defeat against Beijing Guoan to make it 2-1 at the interval. The team at the bottom of the table is in danger of being relegated soon, but nothing is set in stone yet.

Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Ruben del Campo Ferreira

Ruben del Campo Ferreira and Atlético Ottawa win the wild quarter-final against York United FC on penalties. Ottawa gave away the win in the 4th minute of stoppage time and had to go into extra time. Ruben del Campo Ferreira converted a penalty after two minutes to make it 2:1, but the score was 2:2 just two minutes later. The game was ultimately decided in a penalty shoot-out. Ferreira kept his nerve and converted his attempt.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Universitatea Cluj will play on Monday evening.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

The 28-year-old was substituted in the 69th minute of the 1-0 win over Cuiaba. The result remains the same.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Seferovic is substituted in the 68th minute of the draw against Ajman. Al Wasl's start to the season has been a failure; after six rounds, they are already ten points behind Al-Ahli Dubai, who are still without a blemish.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas was substituted in the fourth minute of stoppage time in the 2-1 win over Damac. Puertas is yet to score his first goal in the league this season. Puertas knows a thing or two about waiting, cue Swiss passport ...

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Blondel is still not ready for action after tearing his cruciate ligament. However, a return should be possible soon, as Blondel is stepping on the gas pedal, as a look at his Instagram account shows.