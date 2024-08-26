Jean-Kévin Augustin faces an uncertain future. Keystone

When Jean-Kévin Augustin was introduced to Basel two years ago, the euphoria was not quite as great as with Xherdan Shaqiri. Nevertheless, there were high hopes for the former mega-talent. Now the Frenchman has had to relinquish the number 10 shirt and is on the sidelines.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jean-Kévin Augustin is on the sidelines at FC Basel despite having a contract until 2025.

The striker has had to relinquish the number 10 shirt that Xherdan Shaqiri now wears and is training on his own.

FCB want to get rid of Augustin this summer. In recent years, however, the former PSG talent has no longer been able to recommend himself for major roles. Show more

There are actually only winners with Xherdan Shaqiri's return to Switzerland. The Super League is one attraction richer, FC Basel can ignite a new euphoria, Shaqiri can end his career in his home country and Chicago Fire are rid of their top earner.

If you had to name one loser, it would be Jean-Kévin Augustin. The Frenchman had to relinquish the number 10 shirt, which Shaqiri now wears, and make way for the new attacking players in the FCB squad.

However, Augustin has not only been missing since it was announced that Shaqiri would be returning. As early as mid-June, there was no sign of the 27-year-old at the start of the Basel training session. It was quickly announced that Augustin no longer played a role in Fabio Celestini's plans and that a solution was being sought.

This was already foreseeable during the previous season. The attacker had a difficult time, and not just because of his injuries. Augustin only made eleven appearances after Celestini's arrival in November. His tally: 0 goals, 0 assists.

FCB want to get rid of Augustin

Even though Augustin could be signed on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, Basel had hoped for much more from the former super talent, who played alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kylian Mbappé at PSG, then went on the hunt for goals for RB Leipzig and had a market value of 25 million euros.

Augustin made 51 appearances for FCB, scoring 8 goals and providing 1 assist. His contract runs until the end of the season, but the Bebbi want to get rid of Augustin immediately in order to save his annual salary of around 330,000 Swiss francs. The attacker has long since disappeared from the squad list on the website. And Augustin is still not to be found in FCB training either.

"He trains alone," Celestini told 20 Minuten about Augustin on Sunday after the 2-0 win against Yverdon. He could not provide any more information about the striker. He last posted a photo on Instagram at the beginning of July. "Sweat now, shine later," Augustin wrote.

Failed again and again

The man who once shot France to the U19 European Championship title with 6 goals has not only lost his shine since moving to Basel. Before that, he tried his luck in vain at Monaco, Leeds and Nantes. Also due to health problems. In February 2021, Augustin was diagnosed with Long-Covid and Guillain-Barré syndrome, which causes muscle weakness.

"I had moments when I was sure I didn't want to play football anymore. Mentally, I was at the bottom," Augustin once said. The striker has long since overcome this point. His health is good again. But he has been looking for his top form for years now. What's next? Jean-Kévin Augustin wants to attack again, wants to shine again. But most likely no longer in Basel.