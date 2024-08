Following their straight red cards last weekend, Antoine Baroan and Mohamed Ali Camara will have to sit out several games.

Winterthur striker Baroan is suspended for three games for a minor assault. blue Sport refereeing expert Stephan Klossner would not even have sent off Baroan.

YB defender Camara, on the other hand, is suspended for two games for his rough foul. The two will therefore miss the direct duel in Winterthur on Sunday, September 22.

