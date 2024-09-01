  1. Residential Customers
Football world mourns Ex-Premier League professional Sol Bamba dies aged just 39

dpa

1.9.2024 - 11:03

Sol Bamba also played for Cardiff City in the Premier League. Now Bamba has died.
Sol Bamba also played for Cardiff City in the Premier League. Now Bamba has died.
dpa

Sol Bamba was only 39 years old. There is great sadness following the death of the former Premier League professional.

dpa

01.09.2024, 11:03

01.09.2024, 11:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Former Premier League player Sol Bamba dies at the age of 39.
  • There is great sadness following the death of the coach of the Turkish professional club Adanaspor.
  • The last week of August was overshadowed by several death announcements that plunged the sports world into deep mourning.
Show more

Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba and coach of Turkish second-division football club Adanaspor has died at the age of 39.

Adanaspor announced on X late on Saturday evening that Bamba had fallen ill before the match against Manisa and had been admitted to hospital. There he lost the fight for his life. "Our condolences go out to his family and our community," the Adanaspor club wrote on X. Bamba was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. After undergoing chemotherapy, he was declared cancer-free and returned to the football pitch.

The professional from the Ivory Coast played for Middlesbrough FC, Cardiff City, Leeds United, US Palermo, Leicester City and Trabzonspor, among others. He also wore the Ivory Coast national team jersey 46 times. His former clubs Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Trabzonspor also posted condolences on social media.

Death news shakes the sports world

The last week of August is overshadowed by several death announcements that plunge the sports world into deep mourning.

Collapse during the game. The football world mourns the death of Izquierdo

Collapse during the gameThe football world mourns the death of Izquierdo

Lost battle against cancer. Coaching legend Sven-Göran Eriksson passes away

Lost battle against cancerCoaching legend Sven-Göran Eriksson passes away

Ice hockey world mourns. NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother die in traffic accident

Ice hockey world mournsNHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother die in traffic accident

dpa

