Jürgen Klopp wants to "learn again" at Red Bull. Picture: @kloppo / Instagram

After announcing his new engagement as head of football at Red Bull, Jürgen Klopp took to Instagram. The former German coach sees the new position as an opportunity to continue learning.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jürgen Klopp has a new job. From January 2025, the former German coach will be Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

After the news was announced, the 47-year-old addressed his fans in a video message on Instagram.

Klopp is looking forward to the new role and wants to "learn again" and "help develop football". Show more

"I will be Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull from January 1, 2025 and I'm really looking forward to it," Jürgen Klopp told his 4.5 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday.

The ex-coach explains his decision to return to work after publicly announcing his intention to take a longer break in the summer as follows: "A few months ago, I said I don't see myself on the touchline anymore. And that's still the case. But I still love football and working. And Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that."

Born in Stuttgart, he received a lot of criticism online for his decision to sign on with the Austrian conglomerate. However, the 57-year-old does not address this in his video message. He sees the new job as an opportunity to learn again.

"I want to share the experience I've gained over the years. I also want to learn again. Because when you work as a coach and have a game every third day, you have almost no time for that. And now I have the time and the opportunity."

He wants to see, feel and find out what is useful for football and help to develop it further. But not until January - "first I'm going on vacation," says Klopp.

