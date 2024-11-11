Géraldine Reuteler scores twice at the weekend. Imago

Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of Switzerland's professional female footballers abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home.

Patrick Lämmle

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Double winners AS Roma, currently third in the table, beat second-placed Fiorentina 1-0 in the top duel of the round and reduced the gap to the team from Florence to three points. However, the 21-year-old is nowhere to be found on the score sheet.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

Aigbogun, who made her comeback a week ago after a month-long injury layoff, was substituted against Fiorentina in the 86th minute. The 31-year-old is fighting her way back in small steps.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Juventus Turin celebrate their 8th win in the 9th round. Calligaris, who normally starts in the starting eleven for the leaders, sits on the bench in the 3-0 win over AC Milan.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann is substituted in the 73rd minute against Milan for Italian international Sofia Cantore, who scores to make it 3-0. After the game, she hugs her favorite fan Joshua Conyers, who used to watch Lehmann's games in England, getting hugs and sharing pictures of them on social media. The young lad is in a wheelchair and has long since won a place in the Swiss international's heart. Now it's time for a reunion in Turin, which Lehmann also seems very happy about. She also shares pictures of the meeting on her social media channels and scores points with her fans.

Arsenal Lia Wälti

National team captain Lia Wälti celebrates an undisputed 5-0 win with Arsenal against Brighton & Hove Albion(highlights in the video). Even though she didn't contribute an assist or a goal, she did her job with aplomb. The 31-year-old is the calming influence in the center and allows her team-mates to shine.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel, who was not recently called up for the national team, has now earned herself a regular place at West Ham. In the 1-0 win against Leicester City, she played as a striker. She didn't have her feet in the game for the only goal of the match.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Against Manchester City, Tottenham tried to barricade their own goal with a defensive approach. The plan did not work, and Spurs went down 4-0. Bühler, who played in the back five, had already put in much better performances. The match-winner was Jamaican Khadija Shaw, who scored the first of her three goals in the first minute.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

In the 0-0 draw against Manchester United, Maritz was on the substitutes' bench for the second time in a row. Before the international break, the 120-time international was still an undisputed regular. Let's hope that the 28-year-old will soon be back on the pitch on a regular basis at the club.

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Eintracht Frankfurt roll over 1. FC Köln and celebrate a resounding victory. Reuteler scores to make it 3:0 and finishes it off with a spectacular goal to make it 8:0. Eintracht Frankfurt are 2 points behind leaders Wolfsburg after 9 rounds and are in second place ahead of Bayern Munich thanks to their better goal difference. You can see all the goals in fast-forward in the Insta video below.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen is substituted in the 70th minute of the gala win with the score at 6:0.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

The 22-year-old celebrates a third 1-0 win in a row with her team. And Peng played a big part in the success against Carl Zeiss Jena with her strong save in the 60th minute. Recently, former national team goalkeeper Kathrin Lehmann said in "Blick Kick" that she would back Peng in the national team, who is currently number 2 behind Herzog. And Peng is currently doing a lot of advertising on her own behalf. In nine Bundesliga games, she has only conceded eleven goals, four of them in the defeat to Bayern Munich. She has also kept a clean sheet in her only appearance for the national team so far this season (3-0 win against Azerbaijan in the European Championship qualifiers on July 16). Will Peng get another chance to showcase herself in a match next time they meet?

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

The 25-year-old has not been a permanent fixture in the national team so far. Sometimes she is involved, sometimes her name is only on the standby list. In Werder Bremen's win, she was in the starting eleven and was substituted at the break after a mixed performance with the score at 1-0.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

RB Leipzig play away against SGS Essen on Monday (6pm). If Leipzig live up to their role as favorites and pick up three points, they will stay in touch with the top teams. Herzog is always in a long-distance duel with Peng. And things are not looking so good, as she has already conceded 17 goals in the first eight games, six more than her Nati rival Peng - and that with one game less.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Marti is in action on Monday.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Andrade is in action on Monday.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg pick up a point against Bayern Munich in front of 7715 spectators. Stierli plays in central defense in the 2-2 draw. Bitterly for Freiburg, Bayern's 24-year-old Polish player Weronika Zawistowska scored the equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time, less than ten minutes after coming on as a substitute.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

17-year-old Leela Egli was substituted in the 73rd minute with the score at 2:1. However, the young striker is still waiting for her first goal of the season.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

The 22-year-old has great potential, but has already been slowed down twice at a young age due to cruciate ligament ruptures. She suffered the second one almost exactly a year ago. There is still hope that she will be in top form at the European Championships at home next summer - she deserves it.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

The 21-year-old midfielder was substituted against Frankfurt in the 49th minute, when the score was already 0:3. In the end, they were beaten 8:0.

Olympique Lyon Leila Wandeler

The 18-year-old is under contract with Lyon, one of the best clubs in the world. There she will be trained in the 2nd team to become a player who can later play for the professionals. She was called up for the national team in July, but had to leave the camp due to hip problems. As a result, she has not yet been able to play any matches this season.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

19-year-old Mia Schmid is a starter for Turbine Potsdam, but is still learning the ropes. She suffered a 3-0 defeat against Leverkusen. After nine rounds, the promoted team is bottom of the table with one point. The former flagship club has yet to score a goal in the top division and has already conceded 28. Schmid, who also holds an Italian passport, moved from GC to Germany in July 2023 and played her part in the promotion as a regular in defense.

Turbine Potsdam Flavia Lüscher

Only second choice at the start of the season, Lüscher is in the starting eleven for the third time in a row. Against Leverkusen, the 21-year-old, who joined Turbine Potsdam from FC Basel in January 2024, was substituted in the 34th minute due to injury.

St. Pölten Ella Touon

Touon last appeared on the pitch for Austria's best team on September 14. Since then, the 21-year-old has been missing from the squad.

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barcelona win their tough test away at Atlético Madrid 3-0 and remain top of the table with maximum points. Schertenleib is not in the squad a week after making her debut in Barcelona's first team.

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven win 2-0 against ADO Den Haag and move to the top of the table after 6 rounds. Xhemaili, who has started every game so far and contributed four points (2 goals, 2 assists), failed to score and was substituted in the 65th minute with the score at 1-0.

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto bags Hammarby a 2-0 win over Pitea in the 26th round and consolidates third place, which entitles them to qualify for the Champions League next season. The 20-year-old plays on the right wing but does not score. So far this season, she has appeared in 19 league games, scoring 12 times (4 goals and 8 assists) according to "soccerdonna".

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun was substituted in the 87th minute of the 2-0 away win against Nantes for Poland's Klaudia Jedlinska, who scored and assisted. Dijon have 14 points after 7 rounds. While her club has taken a big step forward this season, things are not going so well for Terchoun personally. The 29-year-old is mostly coming off the bench and is still waiting for her first scoring point.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic missed out on the playoffs with Seattle Reign. Her season is already over.

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Ramona Bachmann missed the playoffs with Houston Dash. Her season is also over.

Northwestern Wildcats Anna Caterina Regazzoni

The 21-year-old, who was last called up for the national team in July but did not make an appearance, is captain of the Northwestern Wildcats. At 1.79 meters, the midfielder is one of the tallest players on the team and brings something very special to the table. Nevertheless, it would be surprising if she were to play in the upcoming international matches.

Interesting facts about the home European Championship 2025

You might also be interested in this