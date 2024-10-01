  1. Residential Customers
Impending fine "Sit down, you ..." - The nasty outburst from Bayern's substitute goalkeeper Ulreich

Martin Abgottspon

1.10.2024

Sven Ulreich can no longer control his emotions against Leverkusen.
Imago

The Bundesliga top match between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen ended not only in a sporting, but also in a verbally heated manner. Bayern's substitute goalkeeper Sven Ulreich and his verbal derailment took center stage.

01.10.2024, 09:59

01.10.2024, 10:10

Granit Xhaka admitted after last weekend's top match between Leverkusen and Bayern that his team had deliberately played for time at the end. This tactic made the game extremely emotional. But things were even more heated on the touchline. Bayern's substitute goalkeeper Sven Ulreich in particular did not hold back in the final minutes. He shouted loudly in the direction of Leverkusen manager Simon Rolfes: "Sit down, you wanker."

Bayern annoyed by the timeout. Sly Granit Xhaka:

Bayern annoyed by the timeoutSly Granit Xhaka: "I said one of us has to hit the ground"

Rolfes did not even notice the emotional outburst. He later told Bild in an interview: "I neither heard nor noticed it. Everyone is responsible for the level of his words."

Prospect of a fine

The clubs did not comment on the verbal derailment. The German Football Association's control committee is now investigating the matter. If the investigation is opened, Ulreich could face a fine of around 20,000 euros.

Spectacle in the Champions League. Dortmund host Celtic ++ Swiss duel in Leverkusen ++ ManCity chase record

Spectacle in the Champions LeagueDortmund host Celtic ++ Swiss duel in Leverkusen ++ ManCity chase record

At least one previous case involving ex-Wolfsburg player Kevin de Bruyne was punished in a similar way. In 2015, he insulted a ball boy with the words: "Give me the ball, you 'motherfucker'!"

