FCSG coach Enrico Maassen (left) with goalkeeping coach Stefano Razzetti. Keystone

Curious story from St. Gallen. A young man films the FCSG training session on Thursday. It's not just any fan, but the son of Mario Frick, the coach of St.Gallen's next opponents FC Luzern.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spy alert at FC St.Gallen training: The son of FCL coach Mario Frick films the training session of the Eastern Swiss team.

"We've also sent people to public training sessions on other occasions," admits the Lucerne coach.

On Saturday, St.Gallen and Lucerne will face off in the Super League. Show more

Ten years ago, Yanik Frick was still playing for the FC St.Gallen youth team. On Thursday, the 26-year-old will be back at the Espen training ground. However, the 30-time Liechtenstein international is not there to meet up with old friends. But to film the FCSG training session. "Hidden behind a fence", as the Blick newspaper writes.

"I'm there for dad," the currently unattached striker is quoted as saying. His dad? That's Mario Frick, coach of FC Luzern. On Saturday, the FCL will host St.Gallen. Frick is said to have instructed his son to film the tactical exercises of the eastern Swiss team.

"You have to live with things like that"

The fact that Frick junior was recognized is "unfortunate", says the FCL coach. But that's part of the business. "We've also sent people to public training sessions on other occasions to get a better idea of our opponents," admits Mario Frick.

Mario Frick leaves nothing to chance when it comes to match preparation. Keystone

Uninvited guests have also been spotted on the training ground in Lucerne, and it is impossible to prevent this completely. Frick: "You have to live with things like that if you can't close off your training ground with a curtain."

In St.Gallen, the spying action is taken with humor. "It's best if he disappears into the bushes next time," a club spokesperson is quoted as saying in Blick. Yanik Frick, who lives in the canton of St. Gallen, was simply doing his father a favor. He is not employed by FC Lucerne.

More from this section