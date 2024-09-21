Augsburg's sporting director Marinko Jurendic has a thick throat after the defeat against Mainz. Picture: Imago

After a wild football match with two sending-offs and five goals, the Augsburg losers accuse referees and video assistants. Two scenes in particular inflame tempers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Augsburg lose Friday evening's Bundesliga match against Mainz 2:3.

The penalty that was withdrawn at the very end of stoppage time after minutes of video review following an alleged foul on defender Keven Schlotterbeck caused outrage at FCA.

"Harry Kane would have got the penalty - see Kiel," claimed FCA sporting director Marinko Jurendic. And with reference to a sending-off: "Is the VAR blind in Cologne's basement?" Show more

After the home defeat in a wild football match against FSV Mainz 05, FC Augsburg vented their frustration primarily at the referee and video assistant. Two scenes in particular caused outrage among the hosts after the unnecessary, but also self-inflicted 2:3 (1:2) at the start of the 4th Bundesliga matchday.

The penalty that was withdrawn at the very end of stoppage time after minutes of video review following an alleged foul on defender Keven Schlotterbeck caused outrage at FCA. "Harry Kane would have been awarded the penalty - see Kiel," claimed FCA sporting director Marinko Jurendic, referring to a similar penalty for FC Bayern and its top scorer Kane after VAR intervention a week earlier in the record champions' 6-1 defeat at newly promoted Holstein Kiel.

"Is the VAR blind in Cologne's basement?"

For Augsburg, it was "not a crystal-clear wrong decision" by referee Sören Storks. In their view, video assistant Pascal Müller should not have intervened at all. "The VAR undermines the authority of the referees," Jurendic grumbled.

The second big upset was the justified sending off for Augsburg's 2:3 goalscorer Samuel Essende in the 70th minute. The attacker's follow-up against Dominik Kohr was preceded by an elbow strike from the Mainz player to Essende's head. The assault was therefore a reaction to Kohr. "Is the VAR in Cologne's basement blind?" asked Jurendic.

Thorup's sharp rebuke for red card offender Essende

If Kohr had also seen red, the game would have continued with Augsburg outnumbered in the final 20 minutes - after the yellow card for Mainz's Nadiem Amiri before the break. "He has to give the Mainz player a hundred percent red," said FCA coach Jess Thorup.

However, the Dane not only reprimanded the referee, but also Essende, who had been red-carded, first in the dressing room in front of the team and then in the press conference. "It's not acceptable to put yourself above the team," said Thorup. Jurendic also spoke of a "no-go" that had massively damaged the team. Whether the club will impose a penalty on Essende beyond the ban is not up to him, Thorup added.

