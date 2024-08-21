After twelve years, Xherdan Shaqiri is not only returning to FC Basel, but also to his parents. He will live in his childhood bedroom, where some things have remained unchanged.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "I'm staying with my parents," said Xherdan Shaqiri on Tuesday evening at his first media conference as an FCB returnee.

He will sleep in his children's room, where pictures and shirts from his previous time at FCB still hang.

When Shaqiri reveals his place of residence, he causes a laugh. "I hope not too many people ring the doorbell in the next few days." Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri is also returning to his parental home with his return to FC Basel. Hotel Mama instead of his own house, children's room instead of flat screen, terrace and pool.

"I'm living with my parents - just like normal," said Shaqiri at Tuesday's media conference. After twelve years away, Shaqiri's room apparently still looks the same as it did when he first moved abroad to Bayern Munich.

"There are still pictures of FC Basel in my room," said Shaqiri. His old FCB championship shirt also hangs in front of his bed. Shaqiri: "It's perfect for me when I get up in the morning and see the shirt."

It's a stone's throw from Kaiseraugst to St. Jakob-Park. Around ten minutes' drive lies between the two destinations. Shaqiri leaves open what his living situation or travel route to the FCB training ground will look like in the future.

Shaqiri shows his relaxed and down-to-earth side at the media conference. When Shaqiri reveals his place of residence, he also makes people laugh. "I hope not too many people ring the doorbell in the next few days." Because he wants to start training at FCB in peace.