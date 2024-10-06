Fabio Celestini and FC Basel have been waiting for a league win since August 25. Keystone

Basel against YB - not so long ago it was the title fight, on Sunday it is a duel between two teams in crisis. YB coach Patrick Rahmen can hardly afford another defeat. But the coach is also under pressure in Basel.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel have picked up just one point from their last three games. The most recent defeats were against Zurich and Lucerne.

FCB president David Degen takes coach Fabio Celestini to task.

On Sunday, Basel will host Young Boys, whose coach is also under pressure. blue Sport will broadcast the match live. Kick-off is at 4.30 pm on Sunday. Show more

The euphoria surrounding the return of Xherdan Shaqiri has slowly but surely fizzled out in Basel. FCB have lost their last two games and are in danger of losing touch with the top places. In particular, the attacking machinery that was so highly praised at the start of the season has faltered. Despite the arrival of attacking artist Shaqiri. The Beebbi have been without a goal for 265 league minutes.

"In certain games, we haven't put the horsepower on the road like we should have," FCB president David Degen tells SRF. And puts pressure on Fabio Celestini: "We have to put the focus back on the offense, that wasn't good, especially in the last two games. The coach has to work on it and present solutions, that's his job, that's clear."

FCB boss David Degen is not satisfied with his team's recent performances. Keystone

According to the FCB boss, the team must learn to deliver in every game again. "We're not playing internationally and can focus on the next championship game all week. That is our duty." FCB were unable to deliver against FCZ (0:2) or in Lucerne (0:1). "Now we have to do it on Sunday," Degen makes clear.

Match of destiny for YB coach Rahmen?

On Sunday, Basel will face champions YB(4.30 pm live on blue Sport). This affair used to be a duel for the championship title, but now the seventh-placed team will face the last-placed team in the Super League. The Bernese have only won one league game this season. Most recently, they lost 1-0 at home to GC and were thrashed 5-0 in Barcelona during the week.

Patrick Rahmen still enjoys the confidence of the YB bosses. But for how much longer? "At some point you get the feeling that the journey has somehow come to an end. The team doesn't react to anything," said blue Sport expert Marcel Reif after the Barça game.

So it's possible that the game in Basel will be the game of destiny for Rahmen. And for Celestini too?