In an interview with blue Sport, Pascal Zuberbühler talks about Yann Sommer's outstanding career in the national team and is certain that the 35-year-old has carefully considered his retirement.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you In this interview, Pascal Zuberbühler looks back on Yann Sommer's impressive career in the national team and reveals which moment has remained a special memory for him.

Zubi is convinced that Sommer did not allow himself to be influenced by the emerging goalkeeping discussions and says: "Yann knows exactly where he wants to go."

Zuberbühler also explains why Sommer's performances in the past season at Inter Milan should be rated highly. Show more

Yann Sommer has kept goal for the Swiss national team for 94 international matches in recent years and has done so with great success. "What he has achieved for the national team is enormous. And what he has achieved in his career in general is fantastic. Huge compliments!" enthuses Pascal Zuberbühler in an interview with blue Sport.

Sommer has proven his class, not least in the past season. "The way he shows and proves himself, he goes to Italy and wins the championship there," praises Zubi and emphasizes: "I don't like it anymore when people say that he didn't have much to do. The hardest thing is when you have nothing or little to do, to be ready at the right moments."

"We have wonderful goalies in Switzerland"

The 35-year-old proved exactly that at Inter. "And that's why he was rightly called up once again as the number one goalkeeper for the European Championships," says Zuberbühler. The changing of the guard is mainly due to the strong goalkeeping situation in Switzerland. "We have wonderful goalkeepers and, in Gregor Kobel, someone at the back who also opens his mouth and has played another excellent season with Dortmund. That's why it's legitimate for this topic to come up."

However, Zubi cannot imagine that Sommer has allowed himself to be influenced by the discussions. "The way Yann plays in goal is how he is in life. He knows exactly where he wants to go and chooses when to make which decision," says the blue Sport expert.

Planning has always been one of Sommer's strengths. "I can only take my hat off to him for making this decision and thinking clearly about how and when he should stop. Because it's always very difficult to retire from the national team," Zubi applauds. "That shows personality and great class."