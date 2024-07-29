Young Boys are experiencing a nightmare start to the Super League under new coach Patrick Rahmen. blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer explains what is going wrong at YB and what needs to happen now.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young Boys are still without points after three Super League games and are bottom of the table.

The Swiss champions went down 4-0 against St. Gallen on Sunday.

For blue sports expert Rolf Fringer, one thing is clear: "Nothing at YB fits together at all." Show more

YB are still without points after three games. How have you experienced the Young Boys so far?

It's very unexpected and very disappointing for everyone. You had the feeling it was a small accident in the first game against Sion. Against Servette you noticed that something was missing and yesterday against St. Gallen you saw that YB had a huge construction site, was totally insecure and that nothing was coming together at all. That certainly came as a surprise to everyone.

Where do you see the biggest problems at YB?

I have the feeling that they were unlucky with the injured central defenders Camara and Benito. They lost Amenda and Lustenberger and only brought in 21-year-old Zoukrou. But it would be important to have a player the team looks up to. It's not just about the central defense. YB shouldn't just sign 20-year-olds who can be sold in two or three years. It also needs leaders to freshen things up. They're all pretty spoiled, they've had a lot of success. You have to make sure that the players come under pressure again. That's why one or two experienced, good foreigners would have done the team a lot of good.

Would you say that the squad is too weak at the moment for anything to happen on the transfer market?

It's always tricky when you're relatively successful and then go into the next season with the same team. YB hasn't adequately replaced players like Lustenberger and Amenda. That's negligent, you have to be good at the start of the season. I already said last season that you have a bit too many Indians and too few chiefs. And now you have even fewer chiefs and you feel like you should be fine. I think they should have spent a bit of money to bring in one or two good veterans. That the players would also come under a bit of pressure, also in terms of competition. But YB has always brought in young players. The mix is not ideal at the moment.

The situation is very difficult for the new coach Patrick Rahmen. What does he have to do now?

Of course, he imagined the whole thing differently. He is taking over the champions, the most successful team. Of course, you get the feeling that you can let it go on like this. He is certainly a very emphatic coach who also wants a certain harmony with the players, wants to talk to them strongly. The question is simply whether these players, who are so spoiled by success, will resent that or, to put it bluntly, will one or two of them have to have their balls "ground"? Of course, as a new coach you don't necessarily want to do that.

The important Champions League qualifiers are still three weeks away for YB. What needs to happen for you to get back on track?

That's only possible if you're close together. You have to be self-critical, play simply again and gain confidence by winning duels. That's how you can gradually improve. Of course, a sense of achievement is now absolutely essential. You have to win the next few games, then things can happen quickly in football. After a win, you feel better and believe in yourself again. At the moment, however, it doesn't look as if victory is near. The next game against FCZ won't be easy either. It won't be an easy time in the next few weeks either. There's not just one thing you have to do to make it work, but there have been a few construction sites everywhere, which we saw very clearly yesterday in St. Gallen.