Patrick Rahmen is no longer coach at YB. If it were up to Pascal Zuberbühler, Rahmen would still be in office. The blue Sport expert holds the club managers accountable.

For Pascal Zuberbühler, one thing is clear: the club's management also needs to go over the books. Above all, mistakes have been made in squad planning.

Zubi: "The YB DNA has gone. Rahmen should bring it back. I wouldn't have sacked him." Show more

Patrick Rahmen has lost his coaching position at YB. In the summer, the Bernese club officials presented the 55-year-old Basel native as their preferred solution, but 15 competitive matches later Spycher and Co. have pulled the ripcord.

"For me, the dismissal of Patrick Rahmen is the wrong decision," says Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport Online, in a talk on blue Sport. "It's a boycott statement by the management." YB had failed to stand up and admit the common mistakes that were made.

According to Pascal Zuberbühler, mistakes were made in squad planning. "Of course, YB's performances in the league are a disaster. But we also have to look at the club's transfer policy. I hope the YB management is also turning over every stone in its own backyard."

Keller transfer a "very bad move by the YB management"

For Zubi, the return of keeper Marvin Keller in the summer is a prime example of flawed squad planning. "For me, that was a really bad move by the YB management." It caused confusion, especially as David von Ballmoos' contract was extended early until 2027.

The fact that many YB players speak French is also a "small problem" for the blue Sport expert. Rahmen philosophizes and analyzes excellently in German, but is less fluent in French.

Zubi says: "The YB DNA has gone. Rahmen should bring it back. I wouldn't have sacked him." In addition, Rahmen would have brought the club a lot of money by qualifying for the Champions League.

A lot of money, but few points: Under Patrick Rahmen, YB earned just six points in nine league games. "Rahmen didn't get the maximum out of the team," Wegmann believes. Nevertheless, YB is not as good as the club's managers would have you believe. Zubi also agrees: "This year, the team wasn't good enough."

Mammoth program for interim coach Magnin

Can interim coach Joël Magnin pull the champions out of the mire? The upcoming games are tough to say the least: with leaders Lucerne, Inter Milan, Lugano, Basel and Zurich, there are five tough games in a row on the program. Which could turn out to be an advantage for Magnin: YB is not the favorite in any of these games, says Wegmann.

First, however, Magnin has eleven days during the national team break to recalibrate the team and then go on the offensive against Luzern in the Wankdorf on October 19 to turn YB around.

