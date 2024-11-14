Keystone

Lindsey Vonn is back. The American is apparently training with her nation's ski team again - and is now hoping for a comeback.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn is returning to the ski circus.

According to a media report, she will officially be part of the US ski team again from Friday.

This weekend, Vonn will be in Colorado for training sessions focusing on super-G and downhill. Show more

Following her retirement in 2019, Lindsey Vonn could soon be celebrating her comeback in the Ski World Cup. As the New York Times reports, the 40-year-old American will officially be part of the US ski team again from Friday. "Fantastic and definitely not planned," is how Vonn describes the decision to train with the team again. She hopes to perhaps take part in World Cup races in the coming weeks.

This weekend, Vonn will be in Colorado for training sessions focusing on super-G and downhill. According to her own statements, she is planning cautiously in order to take her return step by step.

"I'm trying not to take on too much because I still have a few hurdles to overcome," Vonn told the newspaper. The four-time overall World Cup winner wants to take her time to prepare her return properly.

Quick recovery

The step back into the team follows a surprisingly quick recovery: only seven months ago, the injury-plagued Vonn received a new right knee. Ten weeks later, she ventured back onto the slopes and was surprised that she was able to ski pain-free. "I had such a big smile that it went all the way to the back of my helmet," Vonn recalls.

After intensive private training in Europe and New Zealand, the skiing legend now feels ready to return to competition. In her career to date, which began in 2000, she has won 82 World Cups, four overall World Cup titles and 16 discipline rankings - an unparalleled track record. Now she hopes to extend this even further.

Videos from the department