Shiffrin gives an update "It's hard to say when I'll be able to ski again"

Linus Hämmerli

5.12.2024

Mikaele Shiffrin will have to wait for her next competitions.
KEYSTONE

Mikaela Shiffrin is recovering from her fall in Killington. She posted another update on Instagram. She does not yet know when she will be back on skis.

05.12.2024, 16:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Mikaela Shiffrin has published a video on Instagram in which she talks about her state of health.
  • The US American crashed in Killington last weekend and suffered a stab wound to her stomach, among other injuries.
  • Shiffrin will miss the home races in Beaver Creek and does not yet know when she will make her comeback.
Mikaela Shiffrin crashed in the giant slalom in Killington. Since then, the 99-time World Cup winner has been lying in her injury bed - no longer in hospital, but now in her own four walls, as she announced on Instagram.

"I'm so happy to be home and sleeping in my bed," says Shiffrin in a video message. "I feel a bit more like a person again. That's great." The 29-year-old leaves it open as to how long she will have to make do with bed instead of snow. "It's difficult to say when I'll be able to ski again or compete in a race again."

Shiffrin misses Beaver Creek

What Shiffrin can say with certainty, however: The competitions in Beaver Creek on December 14 and 15 will take place without her. Having to miss her home races on the Birds of Prey is "crap". However, she is looking forward to being able to support her teammates.

The last examination at the hospital was positive. "There were still some concerns because the stab wounds were near the intestines and we wanted to make sure everything was okay. My intestines are intact. It's good to have this confirmation." She had suffered a stab wound on the right side of her abdomen in the fall.

"I was impaled - almost like Olaf"Shiffrin has to take a break for weeks after a fall

Back in Europe after North America

Shiffrin slips to 2nd place in the overall World Cup after the Killington weekend. Camille Rast whizzes past the US American thanks to her first World Cup victory.

The next races after Beaver Creek will take place on European soil again. Two super-Gs are on the program in St. Moritz before Christmas.

