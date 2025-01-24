The Kitzbühel downhill is considered the most dangerous in the world. In the starting house, the fear is great even among the top skiers, but the relief is palpable at the finish. This year will be no different.
Talking about the dangerous Kitzbühel downhill is no longer appropriate, at least not since the serious crashes of Daniel Albrecht (2009), Hans Grugger (2011) and Urs Kryenbühl (2021). However, some ski racers still can't resist using them - it's probably their way of dealing with fear.
Here are the best Streif sayings:
«The first time I stood here at the start, I seriously considered taking the gondola back down to the valley. I had my pants full.»
«This is how you must feel when you jump out of an airplane without a parachute.»
«The physiotherapist pats you on the back and shouts: "Super slope, full throttle!" And you think to yourself: "Shut up, you don't have to ski down.»
«Is this supposed to be the hardest descent in the world? It even goes uphill twice.»
«I shat my pants at the start. And at the finish I felt like I was having an orgasm.»
«If any of the newcomers dare to show off three times with their poles at the start, I'll buy them a beer.»
«I definitely had feelings of mortal fear.»
«This course is not really for family men.»
«As a junior, I said: 'I want to ski down there once'. Then I was in the start house for the first time, my pants were full and I was just scared." "Skiing on the Streif again? I don't have a bird.»
«The best thing about my Kitzbühel weekend is that I'm still alive.»
«It's pretty good up to the local mountain, then you just have to take your balls out.»
«At the Olympics there can also be a random winner, on the Streif the best always win.»