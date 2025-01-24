The Kitzbühel downhill is considered the most dangerous in the world. In the starting house, the fear is great even among the top skiers, but the relief is palpable at the finish. This year will be no different.

Talking about the dangerous Kitzbühel downhill is no longer appropriate, at least not since the serious crashes of Daniel Albrecht (2009), Hans Grugger (2011) and Urs Kryenbühl (2021). However, some ski racers still can't resist using them - it's probably their way of dealing with fear.

Here are the best Streif sayings:

«The first time I stood here at the start, I seriously considered taking the gondola back down to the valley. I had my pants full.»

Didier Cuche, Streif-Rekordsieger (5 Siege in der Abfahrt)

«This is how you must feel when you jump out of an airplane without a parachute.»

Marc Girardelli, dreifacher Kitzbühel-Sieger in der Kombi (1989, 1991 und 1995)

«The physiotherapist pats you on the back and shouts: "Super slope, full throttle!" And you think to yourself: "Shut up, you don't have to ski down.»

Marco Büchel, Super-G-Sieger in Kitzbühel 2008

«Is this supposed to be the hardest descent in the world? It even goes uphill twice.»

Hermann Maier, Sieger der Abfahrt (2001) und fünffacher Champion im Super-G

«I shat my pants at the start. And at the finish I felt like I was having an orgasm.»

Hannes Reichelt, Streif-Sieger 2014

«If any of the newcomers dare to show off three times with their poles at the start, I'll buy them a beer.»

Daniel Mahrer, Streif-Sieger 1989

«I definitely had feelings of mortal fear.»

Stephan Eberharter, Streif-Sieger 2002 und 2004

«This course is not really for family men.»

Michael Walchhofer, Streif-Sieger 2006

«As a junior, I said: 'I want to ski down there once'. Then I was in the start house for the first time, my pants were full and I was just scared." "Skiing on the Streif again? I don't have a bird.»

Franz Klammer, vierfacher Streif-Sieger

«The best thing about my Kitzbühel weekend is that I'm still alive.»

Julien Lizeroux, Slalom-Spezialist auf Abwegen

«It's pretty good up to the local mountain, then you just have to take your balls out.»

Dominik Paris, Streif-Sieger 2013, 2017 und 2019

«At the Olympics there can also be a random winner, on the Streif the best always win.»