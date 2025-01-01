10 races, 7 podium places: No other nation has had more top 3 finishes in the women's event so far this season than Switzerland. In contrast to the Norwegian men, who are number 2 behind Switzerland, their compatriots are still waiting for a podium finish.
Podium places by country
- Switzerland (7)
- Austria (6)
- Italy (5)
- Sweden (3)
- Australia, USA, Germany, Croatia (2 each)
- Albania (1)
All previous races at a glance
Sölden - Giant Slalom (October 26, 2024)
- Federica Brignone (ITA)
- Alice Robinson (AUS)
- Julia Scheib (AUT)
Levi - Slalom (November 17, 2024)
- Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
- Katharina Liensberger (AUT)
- Lena Dürr (DEU)
Gurgl - Slalom (November 23, 2024)
- Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
- Lara Colturi (ALB)
- 🇨🇭 Camille Rast
Killington - Giant Slalom (November 30, 2024)
- Sara Hector (SWE)
- Zrinka Ljutic (CRO)
- 🇨🇭 Camille Rast
Killington - Slalom (December 1, 2024)
- 🇨🇭 Camille Rast
- 🇨🇭 Wendy Holdener
- Anna Swenn-Larsson (SWE)
Beaver Creek - Downhill (December 14, 2024)
- Cornelia Hütter (AUT)
- Sofia Goggia (ITA)
- 🇨🇭 Lara Gut-Behrami
Beaver Creek - Super-G (December 15, 2024)
- Sofia Goggia (ITA)
- 🇨🇭 Lara Gut-Behrami
- Ariane Rädler (AUT)
St. Moritz - Super-G (December 21, 2024)
- Cornelia Hütter (AUT)
- 🇨🇭 Lara Gut-Behrami
- Sofia Goggia (ITA)
Semmering - Giant slalom (December 28, 2024)
- Federica Brignone (ITA)
- Sara Hector (SWE)
- Alice Robinson (AUS)
Semmering - Slalom (December 29, 2024)
- Zrinka Ljutic (CRO)
- Lena Dürr (DEU)
- Katharina Liensberger (AUT)