Camille Rast (right) has already achieved three podium places this season. In Gurgl, she celebrates her 3rd place together with winner Mikaela Shiffrin, who recently had to take a break due to injury. Bild: Keystone

10 races, 7 podium places: No other nation has had more top 3 finishes in the women's event so far this season than Switzerland. In contrast to the Norwegian men, who are number 2 behind Switzerland, their compatriots are still waiting for a podium finish.

Patrick Lämmle

Podium places by country Switzerland (7)

Austria (6)

Italy (5)

Sweden (3)

Australia, USA, Germany, Croatia (2 each)

All previous races at a glance

Sölden - Giant Slalom (October 26, 2024) Federica Brignone (ITA)

Alice Robinson (AUS)

Levi - Slalom (November 17, 2024) Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)

Katharina Liensberger (AUT)

Gurgl - Slalom (November 23, 2024) Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)

Lara Colturi (ALB)

Killington - Giant Slalom (November 30, 2024) Sara Hector (SWE)

Zrinka Ljutic (CRO)

Killington - Slalom (December 1, 2024) 🇨🇭 Camille Rast

🇨🇭 Wendy Holdener

Beaver Creek - Downhill (December 14, 2024) Cornelia Hütter (AUT)

Sofia Goggia (ITA)

Beaver Creek - Super-G (December 15, 2024) Sofia Goggia (ITA)

🇨🇭 Lara Gut-Behrami

St. Moritz - Super-G (December 21, 2024) Cornelia Hütter (AUT)

🇨🇭 Lara Gut-Behrami

Semmering - Giant slalom (December 28, 2024) Federica Brignone (ITA)

Sara Hector (SWE)

Semmering - Slalom (December 29, 2024) Zrinka Ljutic (CRO)

Lena Dürr (DEU)

The best female racers of the season