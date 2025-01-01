  1. Residential Customers
The big podium ranking The Swiss women greet from the top thanks to Rast and Gut-Behrami

Patrick Lämmle

1.1.2025

Camille Rast (right) has already achieved three podium places this season. In Gurgl, she celebrates her 3rd place together with winner Mikaela Shiffrin, who recently had to take a break due to injury.
Bild: Keystone

10 races, 7 podium places: No other nation has had more top 3 finishes in the women's event so far this season than Switzerland. In contrast to the Norwegian men, who are number 2 behind Switzerland, their compatriots are still waiting for a podium finish.

01.01.2025, 11:52

01.01.2025, 11:54

Podium places by country

  • Switzerland (7)
  • Austria (6)
  • Italy (5)
  • Sweden (3)
  • Australia, USA, Germany, Croatia (2 each)
  • Albania (1)
All previous races at a glance

Sölden - Giant Slalom (October 26, 2024)

  • Federica Brignone (ITA)
  • Alice Robinson (AUS)
  • Julia Scheib (AUT)
Levi - Slalom (November 17, 2024)

  • Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
  • Katharina Liensberger (AUT)
  • Lena Dürr (DEU)
Gurgl - Slalom (November 23, 2024)

  • Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
  • Lara Colturi (ALB)
  • 🇨🇭 Camille Rast
Killington - Giant Slalom (November 30, 2024)

  • Sara Hector (SWE)
  • Zrinka Ljutic (CRO)
  • 🇨🇭 Camille Rast
Killington - Slalom (December 1, 2024)

  • 🇨🇭 Camille Rast
  • 🇨🇭 Wendy Holdener
  • Anna Swenn-Larsson (SWE)
Beaver Creek - Downhill (December 14, 2024)

  • Cornelia Hütter (AUT)
  • Sofia Goggia (ITA)
  • 🇨🇭 Lara Gut-Behrami
Beaver Creek - Super-G (December 15, 2024)

  • Sofia Goggia (ITA)
  • 🇨🇭 Lara Gut-Behrami
  • Ariane Rädler (AUT)
St. Moritz - Super-G (December 21, 2024)

  • Cornelia Hütter (AUT)
  • 🇨🇭 Lara Gut-Behrami
  • Sofia Goggia (ITA)
Semmering - Giant slalom (December 28, 2024)

  • Federica Brignone (ITA)
  • Sara Hector (SWE)
  • Alice Robinson (AUS)
Semmering - Slalom (December 29, 2024)

  • Zrinka Ljutic (CRO)
  • Lena Dürr (DEU)
  • Katharina Liensberger (AUT)
The best female racers of the season

The Nations Cup (women and men)

