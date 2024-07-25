Antonio Djakovic clearly misses the final in the 400 meter freestyle swimming event. The 21-year-old from Zurich swims the eight lengths of the course in 3:49.77 minutes, almost six seconds faster than his best performance. "I didn't expect that," says the Ustem native after the preliminary round race on "SRF". Although he was still ill, he felt good before the competition.

Djakovic speaks of "pain and disappointment". The final was his goal. But he wants to "give my best again" next Sunday. Djakovic will then compete in the 200 meter freestyle.