Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: in our ticker, we'll keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris.
Antonio Djakovic in tears: "Pain and disappointment together"
Antonio Djakovic clearly misses the final in the 400 meter freestyle swimming event. The 21-year-old from Zurich swims the eight lengths of the course in 3:49.77 minutes, almost six seconds faster than his best performance. "I didn't expect that," says the Ustem native after the preliminary round race on "SRF". Although he was still ill, he felt good before the competition.
Djakovic speaks of "pain and disappointment". The final was his goal. But he wants to "give my best again" next Sunday. Djakovic will then compete in the 200 meter freestyle.
Empty airspace over France during the opening ceremony
There was a lot going on in Paris during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The ceremony was an unparalleled spectacle. Meanwhile, the airspace over France was very quiet. As the flight radar shows, there were hardly any flights over France at 20:30 on Friday. In comparison: 24 hours earlier, there was a lot more activity over the Paris sky (see pictures).
